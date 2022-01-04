Google has confirmed that it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify for $ 500 million and will be part of Google Cloud’s Chronicle–TechCrunch.





Cybersecurity breaches are at the highest level, and companies that are serious about reliability and business expansion in enterprise IT must continue to invest in it. To that end, Google is celebrating the New Year by enhancing its operations in cloud-based enterprise security. Today, the company acquired Siemplify, an Israeli-based cyber security startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises (commonly referred to as security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) services). I confirmed.

The acquisition has been rumored in previous reports by the Israeli press, and Amos Stern, now CEO and co-founder of Google and Siemplify, points out that Siemplify will be integrated into the operation of Google Cloud Platform, especially Chronicle. And confirmed the acquisition.

Google and Shem Prefy didn’t answer our question asking about the price, but our sources close to the deal confirmed it was $ 500 million (as mentioned in a previous report).

Chronicle was originally founded as an enterprise security company using the company’s old Moonshot initiative, Google “X”. Via Google Cloud in 2019 as part of a search giant’s effort to increase enterprise revenue by enthusiastically pursuing two leaders, Azure for Microsoft and AWS for Amazon, and expanding the capabilities and services of its cloud services business. Moved to Google itself. In that market.

Siemplify raised a total of $ 58 million in the final round of May 2019. Investors included Georgia, 83North, Jump Capital, G20 Ventures, and numerous individuals. Siemplify is currently headquartered in New York, but the company was founded in Israel and is still engaged in research and development. This marks Google’s first cyber acquisition abroad.

The acquisition of Google has come at a critical time in the cybersecurity world. The big picture is that there are no signs that a security breach will diminish. This situation is driven by a more sophisticated approach by malicious hackers. As organizations and consumers bring more and more infrastructure and day-to-day activities online and into the cloud, they become more attractive targets than ever before.

Chronicle was built as a platform designed for cybersecurity telemetry. In particular, it tracks the movement of data across all devices and networks to provide clues to detect and stop breaches. The SOAR platform is the customer interface element for that activity. Security operations specialists manage and monitor activity, initiate a remediation process (automatically or manually), and log everything to prevent the same from happening. future. Adding SOAR capabilities is a logical next step for the company as Google adds more services and automation to attract more customers.

“The Siemplify platform is an intuitive workbench that enables security teams to better manage risk and reduce the cost of responding to threats. With Siemplify, security operations center analysts can operate. Can be managed end-to-end, respond quickly and accurately to cyber threats, and interact with analysts smarter. This technology reduces the burden on cases and increases analyst productivity. It also helps improve SOC performance by increasing and increasing visibility of the entire workflow, “Google Cloud Security GM Sunil Potti wrote in a blog post announcing the acquisition. “Our intention is to integrate Siepmplifys functionality into Chronicle in a way that helps businesses modernize and automate their security operations.”

