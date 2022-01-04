Six Green Innovation Areas to Watch in 2022





In the last 12 months, the myriad of innovations that have the potential to help businesses and countries achieve green restoration. Here, edie and innovation partner Springwise assess these trends and select six key areas of technology potential transformation in 2022.

View New Year’s Green Innovation Forecast

Since Covid-19 was declared pandemic 2020, we have all survived a period of extreme turmoil. And 2021 wasn’t the return to normal that we might have wanted.

Analysts at Springwise, edie’s innovation partner, expect 2022 to be a year of “great transition.” The turmoil continues to affect the labor market, supply chain and economy, not to mention our day-to-day experience. And all this is underpinned by the ongoing need to find green solutions to stop the climate crisis, restore nature and promote the just transition.

Thankfully, we are already seeing innovations that show what a more environmentally friendly future looks like. It was also the first COP to make an international effort in November to reduce the cost of clean tech from Glasgow countries.

So what are the next-generation trends and innovations that will affect our lives after 2022? Keeping an eye on the present, edie scanned the horizon to identify six broad areas of innovation that could ignite in 2022.

1) Regeneration of ecosystems and improvement of biodiversity

Rebirth is more than just a vow to do no harm. It is to keep the world in a more positive state. This requires active intervention to complement the natural ecosystem and protect biodiversity. We also need to find ways to feed ourselves in a more sustainable way without destroying the natural world.

As the second half of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity approaches, and awareness of the natural crisis rises, innovative solutions are being developed, expanding at a pace and intervening in their geographical context. It is progressing more and more.

In the UK, for example, bus stops could solve the problem of declining bee numbers. The city of Leicester has set up a bee bus stop, which is the green roof of a bus shelter designed to attract people with hay fever. Rooftop greening is part of a planned initiative to transform all 479 bus shelters in Leicester into environmentally friendly alternatives.

There have been many innovations in the UK in recent months regarding flark restoration, seagrass and kelp replanting, and hardwood planting.

In a warm forest climate affected by a fire, a skyscraper-like structure that gradually disperses seeds and soil nutrients is a promising solution.

[Image: Bee Bus Stops, Credit: Clear Channel]

2) Agri-innovation

The way humans currently use land is a major cause of climate change and biodiversity loss. According to the IPCC, land use accounts for 23% of anthropogenic GHG emissions, most of which comes from agriculture. Therefore, it is not surprising that the green agritech market is thriving. Innovations range from auditing blockchain trails to solar-powered robots capable of weeding and planting.

In Germany, the world’s fastest-growing urban farming company has introduced a new high-capacity indoor vertical farming system, saving up to 10 million liters of water annually compared to similar soil-based farming. I am. Producing food locally in this way not only uses 95% less water and zero chemical pesticides, but also reduces the required transportation by about 90%.

[Image: High-Capacity Growing Centres, Credit: Infarm]

3) Covid-safe sustainable workspace

The era of major social change has the potential to catalyze innovation, with improvements in Covid-19 in areas such as video calling and air filtration.

Work and travel are two areas that have been particularly influenced. Innovations created in response to the current crisis have the potential to evolve in the future to do things in a more sustainable way.

In the UK, a fleet of next-generation reservable work pods made of sustainable materials is designed to enhance human health and productivity in today’s pandemic-shaped landscape. Designed by London-based Make.Work.Space, pods are located at major train stations, public buildings, shopping centers and can be booked from the app.

[Image: Tech-driven work pods, Credit: Make.Work.Space]

In the United States, nomadic hospitality company Moving Inc. has created a set of rooms in a luxury hotel with wheels. The structure, built in collaboration with the Modular Fabricator SG Block, uses recycled eco-friendly materials. Rooftop solar panels power and minimize carbon dioxide emissions.

4) Ocean sustainability

Today, the “blue economy” is a new concept that promotes better management of our oceans or “blue” resources in a way that boosts the economy. The ocean is estimated to absorb at least a quarter of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, which is important for avoiding climate disasters. The ocean world is also a source of inspiration and innovation when it comes to solving some of our most difficult sustainability challenges.

In the UK, scientists are investigating the ability of mussels to filter microplastics from natural waterways. Mussels are not only naturally strong, they are also incredibly efficient. In one day, a square meter of mussels can filter a whopping 150,000 liters of water.

Seaweeds are extremely good at carbon sequestration and have a variety of uses, from food to energy production. However, the traditional process for harvesting seaweed is labor-intensive. An automated “sea combination” developed in India has the potential to solve this problem and allow large-scale cultivation of seaweed.

[Image: Sea combine. Credit: Sea6 Energy]

5) City and construction environment

The United Nations estimates that by 2050, more than 70% of the world’s population will live in cities and other urban areas. Over 55% of the world is already doing so. And as the global community becomes more and more urbanized, urban infrastructure needs to be designed with sustainability in mind. COP26 has emerged to help many cities, towns and regions show solutions and emphasize the importance of adaptation.

In Germany, solar panel bike paths produced light and electricity, which attracted the attention of Springwise. Designed by architect Peter Kuczia, Solar Veloroute features a photovoltaic panel that can generate up to 2,000 MW per kilometer of bicycle route. One kilometer of the route can generate enough electricity to power 750 households.

[Image: Bike Path. Credit: Pixabay]

The German-US partnership will test magnetizable concrete to create roads that can charge vehicles while driving. The concept is to embed recycled ferrite particles in road concrete, which are conductive and can generate a magnetic field. This approach is far more economical than installing miles of copper under the road.

6) Promote ethical consumption with digital technology

According to a recent survey, more than half of shoppers live on a more environmentally friendly lifestyle, and four in ten are more concerned about sustainability than they were before the pandemic.

As a result, many solutions are emerging to help consumers break through jargon and identify products and services that meet their environmental expectations. Startup Hive’s online marketplace is a one-stop shop for conscious consumers. The company only stocks products with low impact ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, low carbon footprint, and social benefits initiatives. Customers will receive a complete report at checkout showing how their purchases will have a positive impact.

[Image: Hive, Credit: Hive]

In France, tools can be used by companies to obtain scores that measure their environmental impact. Zei’s scoring considers environmental, social, and governance standards. The platform provides consumers with environmentally friendly alternatives in many areas such as food, lifestyle and welfare, fashion, energy, transportation and housing. Meanwhile, companies are offered a catalog of over 800 innovations and alternatives, from green power suppliers to waste recycling providers, all of which are scoring higher.

Springwise is a global innovation intelligence platform for positive and sustainable change. Read the entire Next Generation Trends series for insights into innovations and trends that will impact the world after 2022. Sign up for the Springwise Sustainable Source newsletter to receive biweekly curation of Green Innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/news/8/Horizon-scanning–10-green-innovation-areas-to-watch-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos