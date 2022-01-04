Verizon, AT & T delay 5G service deployment two weeks after DOT request





5G is not yet available to most US customers

5G may be the next big innovation in wireless internet, but US customers are still waiting for it to be fully implemented. Analysts say the pandemic delays in 5G-enabled iPhones are partially responsible. (August 18)

AT & T and Verizon will activate the new 5G wireless service for two weeks on Monday at the request of Transport Secretary Pete Butigeg, citing aviation industry concerns that the service could interfere with the aircraft’s system. He said he would delay.

The announcement overturned the two companies’ decision to refuse to postpone the new 5G service a day ago.

In a statement on Monday night, AT & T also reiterated its promise to further reduce power to networks around the airport for six months. This is to give regulators more time to study potential interference with aviation.

“We know that aviation safety and 5G can coexist, and we are confident that further collaboration and technical evaluation will solve the problem,” an AT & T spokeswoman said in a statement.

A Verizon spokesman said the two-week delay would ensure “certainty” in launching new services in late January.

AT & T and Verizon planned to launch a new 5G service on Wednesday in many cities in the United States.

On Friday, Federal Aviation Administration heads Butigeg and Stephen Dickson urged companies to delay the deployment of C-band 5G by up to two weeks. They warned that without delay, there would be “unacceptable disruption” to the aviation as the flight would be canceled or diverted to another city to avoid potential risks to aviation safety.

Uh: How 5G can ruin your next flight

Officials’ warnings followed a request from a major aviation industry group to postpone the deployment of 5G. Airlines for America told the Federal Communications Commission that using C-band 5G near dozens of airports could interfere with devices that measure the ground height of airplanes. The group said it had raised the issue before, but received little attention from the FCC.

Other airline groups have also issued warnings. “It’s clear that this irresponsible deployment of 5G wasn’t ready for takeoff,” said Joe DePete, chairman of the Air Line Pilots Association, Monday night.

The conflict between telecommunications companies and airlines, and between the FCC and FAA, is a type of reliance on chunks of radio spectrum called the C-band, where carriers spent billions of dollars to buy last year. Includes 5G service.

The FAA states that 5G can interfere with planes: is that concern really justified?

