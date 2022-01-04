Nextbase iQ is a Google Nest-style dash cam with a clever AI smart.





If you’re looking for a cloud-connected dashcam that combines 4K recording with Google Nest-style security features, Nextbase iQ could be your next big car upgrade.

iQ is a triple camera setup that can record both inside and outside the car. The front view is recorded in 4K and the rear and cabin views are recorded in 1440p. But a special source of all this see-through eye is new AI-powered features such as “Spatial Awareness” (to record incidents when you’re away from the car) and “Roadwatch AI”, speed and more. Vehicle track.

What are the only drawbacks? Nextbase iQ will not be available until Fall 2022. For people in the Southern Hemisphere, it means somewhere between September and the end of November. It’s been a long time waiting for a dash cam, but Nextbase thinks iQ is worth the wait.

The Nextbase 622GW is currently at the top of the chart of guides to the best dash cams, but iQ will bring many new features not available in its flagship model. In addition to these AI-powered features, iQ is new for real-time cloud uploads (via both Wi-Fi and 4G connections) and real-time alerts and checking vehicle video feeds from afar. We also provide a dedicated app.

In short, iQ provides real-time video analytics that provide similar functionality to home security cameras such as Google Nest Cam, alerting you to nearby threats that may be useful in the event of an accident, and capturing footage. Provide.

Other features include voice control, GPS tracking, and a “vehicle recognition” system that warns of danger from other vehicles and pedestrians in front of the vehicle. These add to the existing features seen in previous Nextbase dash cams, such as the subscription-based “emergency SOS” feature that automatically alerts emergency services to your location after an accident.

The Nextbase iQ isn’t priced yet, but given the range of features, it can be expected to be higher than the Nextbase 622GW (£ 249 / $ 319.99 / AU $ 549.99) when it arrives in the third quarter of 2022.

Analysis: AI camera technology meets a humble dash cam

(Image credit: Nextbase)

With dash cameras built into many modern cars such as BMW, Tesla and Citroën, Nextbase is clearly keen to take third-party option technology to the next level. iQ.

This is possible thanks to what Nextbase calls the new AI-enabled chipset. This will allow iQ to receive updates via the cloud. However, the downside of this new chip is that you have to wait for a while to see if iQ is responding to that claim. Hopefully, the fall 2022 release date will not be pushed back further by the global chip shortage.

Still, on paper, iQ certainly sounds like a fascinating combination of a Google Next-style security camera for your car and a smart assistant for capturing accident-based videos. We were previously impressed with the quality of Nextbase’s low light video quality. This will help you choose your license plate in difficult weather. This is also promised by iQ.

However, iQ’s obvious ability to automatically predict incidents, whether in or away from the car, sounds like a particularly useful upgrade compared to a simple dash cam. Combining it with voice-activated recording and a “live view” mode to match the camera could provide an attractive accessory, especially for older vehicles that may lack in-smartness in the car. ..

We look forward to discovering whether all of these features will work and will work as well as Nextbase’s claim when iQ comes out later this year.

