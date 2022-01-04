Rebuilding Cybersecurity to Build a Safer Net for Everyone – TechCrunch





Contributor by Dr. Melanie Garson

Dr. Melanie Garson is the policy leader of the Tony Blair Global Change Institute’s Internet Policy Unit in Europe, Israel and the Middle East. She is also a lecturer in international conflict resolution and international security at the Faculty of Political Science, University of London, teaching the future of cyberwarfare and conflict in the digital age, and international negotiations.

TheTechCrunch Global Affairs Project explores the increasingly intertwined relationships between the technology sector and global politics.

Throughout 2021, the global news is that both the rapid spread of COVID-19’s new iterations and cybercrime will become more and more creative and destructive as they change in the fight for survival. It looked like it was bouncing back. Both are interrelated as cybercriminals benefit from the rapid digitization enforced by the blockade of COVID-19. In a recent interview, prominent cybersecurity executives pointed out that, along with births, deaths and taxes, the only other guarantee in our current lives is the exponential growth of digital threats.

However, misunderstandings about cybersecurity, especially those that are complex, costly, tedious, and even wasteful, have left many emerging economies behind when trying to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I am doing it. But without a mature cybersecurity policy, states may find that they cannot fully realize the potential of the digital economy.

Restructuring cybersecurity as an opportunity and a path to competitive advantage in the development of innovation ecosystems is the key to increasing cyber resilience in individual states and strengthening the global digital ecosystem for all. There is a possibility of becoming.

Innovation or security?

With 10 billion devices set to participate in the Internet of Things (IoT) by 2025, we aim to make the emerging digital economy at the center of this revolution. By 2020, approximately $ 2.4 billion worth of investment will be made in African start-ups, and African e-commerce sales are projected to reach $ 75 billion by 2025. It is home to half of the 40 fast-growing emerging and developing countries and is currently the most entrepreneurial. Continent. This trend will only accelerate when the digital divide elimination initiative by 2030 connects the remaining 78% of the population to the Internet.

But as Internet access grows, so does global cybercrime. Experts estimate that cybercrime will cost the global economy $ 10.5 trillion annually by 2025. While advanced digital nations are responding by strengthening cyber defenses, Africa’s innovation ecosystem remains one of the least protected in the world.

Only 10 out of 55 African countries have ratified the African Union Convention on Data Protection and Cybersecurity (Malabo Convention), and Africa continues to have the lowest score in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index. It is a continent. Despite the ITU and World Bank initiatives, only 29 countries in Africa have enacted cybersecurity laws of all kinds, and only 19 have cyberincident and emergency response teams. This exposes the African economy and allows African leaders to form global cybersecurity policies outside the organization.

Globally, this rapid investment in innovation systems that does not involve simultaneous investment in security creates a paradox of digital maturity and security, allowing attackers to exploit the gap between these two maturity levels. .. Similarly, these entities within the state and the state itself remain doubly exposed and vulnerable as they become low-priced fruits that are susceptible to opportunistic and malicious cybercriminals.

In a dynamic situation reminiscent of vaccine geopolitics, this entails the risk of leaving the state where fledgling fragile innovation systems are exposed.

Cybersecurity battle or escape?

It is logical to think that the cost of increased cyber incidents and associated sticker shocks will lead to improved cyber security. Still, counterintuitively, cybersecurity stories that spur Western action lead to either policy paralysis or a restrictive kneeling reaction.

As game theorist and Nobel laureate Thomas C. Schelling pointed out, our plans tend to confuse the unfamiliar with the unlikely, and that’s unlikely. You don’t have to think seriously. Many digital developing nations believe they are outside the politics of the great powers that underpin malicious cyber activity. They are unlikely to be victims of the magnitude of action witnessed in the Russian-US cyberspace conflict, the Chinese-US digital hegemony battle, or the Iran-Israel digital war of attrition. Protection from such cyber attacks is not included in the policy requirements list.

Advanced digital nations coordinate cybersecurity mechanisms, including new legislation with severe penalties for failing to report cyber incidents and ransomware payments, and international initiatives to paralyze ransomware gangs such as REvil. Corresponds to the rapid spread of cyber threats. On the other side of the spectrum, digitally developing states often have low incentives and poor equipment to unravel the complexity of cybersecurity measures needed to address these threats.

This is exacerbated by alertness to the western cybersecurity paradigm, which many consider to be a form of potential technological neocolonialism. Demands for regulatory compliance, adoption of norms, and the purchase of Western cybersecurity technology are often perceived as hampering growth opportunities in these countries. And any attempt to embarrass the nation with cyber security compliance can be seen as an attack on the sovereignty of the nation. This backfires the nation and drives it to seek alternative paradigms such as the shutdown of the Internet. Interoperable internet.

But more often, leaders often respond to paralyzed and overwhelming threats and act at all.

It is the CISO’s belief that cybersecurity is a team sport. In the global context, this means ensuring that the developing digital economy wants to be part of a team. Achieving this cybersecurity requires radical change.

Fundamentally restructuring cybersecurity

Cybersecurity advocates can start by restructuring cybersecurity as an opportunity to build a vibrant and resilient innovation ecosystem, rather than burdens and restraints. To counter the perception of irrational standards that impede innovation, we need a new story that highlights the appeal and value of cybersecurity.

For example, research shows that cybersecurity and data privacy are major sources of retailer competitiveness, even more than price sensitivity. Meanwhile, recent US and UK initiatives such as the new State Department Cyber ​​Bureau and the UK’s National Cyber ​​Strategy 2022 have emphasized a strong cyber ecosystem as a strategic advantage.

Governments, multilateral institutions and cyber technology providers in a mature digital economy need to emphasize that the states that can protect themselves will be the most sought after partners in the digital revolution. They will also be people who can shape global conversations about cybersecurity.

Safer net value for everyone

A vibrant and competitive digital economy that leads to the prosperity of all needs a trusted, secure, secure, open and interoperable network. States that can leverage best practices to protect the innovation ecosystem will pave the way for disruptive development. But to get states, SMEs, and individuals to take cybersecurity seriously, move from advocating a policy built out of fear to a policy built on the optimistic rationale for cybersecurity. is needed.

To change the story, we also need a digitally mature state to provide sustainable support to the more vulnerable. This is an effort to help states under digital development not only be a market for cybertechnology exports and cybersecurity strategy blueprints, but also infrastructures that bring the benefits of cybersecurity locally and globally. .. By radically rebuilding cybersecurity as an opportunity, state and society will work together to create an innovation system built on secure digital inclusion to create a safer net for everyone and the power of good. Allows you to realize the potential of the Internet as.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/04/2252633/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos