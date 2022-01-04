CES 2022 Nvidia: RTX 3050 Desktop, RTX Laptop Chip, 3090 Ti BF-GPU





The chip giant wants to solidify its crown and provide the most powerful gaming hardware.

Nvidia This story is part of CES, and CNET covers the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world in the last two years. But perhaps the most dramatic is how our society has become more dependent on technology. Desktop-class chips, once thought to be relatively boring, rush people to upgrade their home computers for work and play the latest games like Microsoft’s hit Halo Infinite. Because it is, it has become a necessity. The industry has found a new level of obsession with chips made by Intel, AMD, or Nvidia. These chips are RTX series computer cards designed for gaming, artificial intelligence and graphic design, making them one of the most popular products in the high tech field.

Nvidia says it continues to manufacture chips to meet demand, but has also announced new products for entry-level and ultra-high performance computing. One of the biggest announcements the company made during its virtual presentation at the CES2022 Tech Show was the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This promises to allow PCs to run the latest games for the lowest sticker price of $ 249 for the latest products. The device will boot on January 27th.

Get the CNET Deals & Promotions Newsletter

Save money on your tech products with our hottest deals. Delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Read more: AMD achieves all suitable game targets with CES2022

Nvidia’s 3090Ti announced at CES2022. There is no price or release date yet.

Nvidia

Nvidia also announced the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, the most powerful consumer desktop chip ever. The company didn’t provide much detail about the chip, other than saying it’s best suited for its previous $ 1,499 RTX 3090. “” Nvidia will discuss more details later this month.

This move demonstrates Nvidia’s latest commitment to providing graphics chips for a wide range of applications, whether it’s a low-cost gaming computer or an ultra-high-performance machine for design and coding. So far, the company has been able to collect positive reviews of the 30 series chips, which were first released nearly two years ago. One of the most impressed reviewers was that Nvidia’s entry-level RTX desktop chips worked much like the most expensive chips of the past.

As part of that presentation, Nvidia also discussed laptop graphics chips. The company announces variations of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti laptops, promising better performance than the Titan RTX, the top card for desktop computers before the 30 series release. According to Nvidia, laptops with the 3070 Ti chip start at $ 1,499 and laptops with the 3080 Ti start at $ 2,499. Released on February 1st.

The company also announced that a new tool for 3D artists called Omniverse will be available for free. Technologies that make it easy to put together work from apps such as Blender, Maya, Autodesk, Adobe, and Epic’s MetaHuman have been publicly tested.

Read more: Nvidia wants Omniverse to be the glue for the Metaverse Builder

Nvidia has also provided gamers with new apps that focus primarily on performance. According to the company, some new 27-inch monitors built using G-Sync technology promise smoother, less choppy visuals and can reach refresh rates up to 360Hz. .. According to Nvidia, these new monitors can also switch between 25-inch mode and 27-inch mode, which operate in either 1080p or 1440p. According to Nvidia, the advantage is that 1080p mode often has faster visuals, which can mean a win-loss difference in esports and highly competitive games.

The new monitor built by Nvidia partners has a mini LED backlight. With that technology, “digital vibrancy” helps identify other players in the game more quickly. Nvidia hasn’t stated the price of the new monitor or when it will arrive in stores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/nvidia-at-ces-2022-rtx-3050-desktop-rtx-laptop-chips-3090-ti-b-f-gpu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos