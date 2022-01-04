Patna Woman Bagged Rs 1.10 Crore Package Deal Job at Google





We are really proud that students from different backgrounds get high-paying jobs. Currently, another engineering student from Bihar is working for Google with an annual salary of 1.10 rupees.

This girl, named Sampreeti Yadav, is from Patna, Bihar and will join Google on February 14, 2022.

She is from Patnas Nehru Nagar. Her father, Ramashankar Yadav, is a director of a financial institution, and his mother, Shashi Prabha, is an assistant director of the planning and development department.

Good return

Sampreeti has always been an excellent student and has brought the highest honors as a scholar. She completed admission at 10CGPA from Notre Dame Academy in 2014. She then cracked JEE-Mains in 2016 after passing the 12th exam from Delhi’s International School.

Last May 2021, she completed B.Tech in Computer Science at Delhi Technological University. Upon completion, she was offered work by four leading companies, including Adobe and Flipkart. From this, she chose to work for Microsoft, where she started working with a package of 440,000 rupees a year.

Meanwhile, she got a suggestion from Google. After clearing nine rounds of interviews, Google chose her and offered her an annual package transaction of Rs 1.10. Google conducted nine rounds of interviews online at various levels. The company was pleased with my answer in each round and then I was elected, Sampreyti told the Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.

After being asked how to contact Google, Sampreeti said he continued to challenge himself in addition to going to college. She sent her resume to Google. The company liked her resume and asked her for an interview.

After being asked what to do with a lot of money, Sampreeti said her job is based in London, which makes her living more expensive. However, she continues to fulfill her parents’ wishes.

After all, Samreeti believes in his ongoing efforts towards his goals. She states that if people continue to work hard, they do so and people should not be worried about achieving their goals.

It’s great to see how determined the current generation is to reach their goals.

