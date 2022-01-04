Nvidia Expands Omniverse – TechCrunch





Omniverse is Nvidia’s platform for creators, designers and engineers to collaborate on building virtual worlds. It is the company’s platform that brings together first-party and third-party application design tools and assets into a single hardware and software ecosystem. Previously, Omniverse and the various Nvidia tools that supported it were in beta, but with today’s CES, the company has removed the beta label and made Omniverse publicly available to creators.

According to the company, Omniverse has already been downloaded by nearly 100,000 creators, and today’s update brings many new features to the platform. This includes Omniverse Nucleus Cloud. It’s a service for sharing large Omniverse 3D scenes, allowing authors and clients to collaborate on the scene in the same way as working with cloud-shared documents (without the need for heavy travel). To. Data of all small changes).

At the core of Omniverse is the Universal Scene Description format. This makes it easy to import assets from a variety of existing tools. However, because we need basic 3D assets and may be willing to pay for them, Nvidia has added Shutterstock’s support for 3D marketplaces and libraries such as TurboSquid, CGTrader, Sketchfab, and Twinbru to Omniverse Launcher. Reallusions ActorCore, Daz3D and the e-on software Plant Catalog will soon release their own Omniverse-enabled assets.

For free assets, Omniverse is expanding its set of Omniverse Machinema assets with new characters and objects from the game such as Shadow Warrior 3 and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Omniverse Audio2Face, an existing AI-enabled app that uses audio tracks to animate 3D faces when a character needs to speak, also has blendshape support and the ability to export directly to Epic’s Meta Human Creator app. increase.

