Nvidia wants Omniverse to be the glue for the Metaverse Builder





Nvidia’s new Audio2Face tool, part of Omniverse, automatically converts audio files into animated avatar animations. You can export to Epic’s MetaHuman software.

Nvidia

The term Metaverse pervades all conversations about the future of VR, AR, virtual communities, and 3D graphics. I’m tired. However, one of the key promises at most Metaverse pitches is some sort of universal interoperability with other platforms and tools. Nvidia is looking at Omniverse, an interconnected online toolkit for 3D creative apps, as a way to do that. This software has been discontinued in beta as a free service for PC owners who use Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. The company announced at the Virtual CES 2022 press conference with a completely new lineup of graphics chips.

Nvidia’s Omniverse platform, formerly a public beta 3D collaboration toolkit for cloud connectivity, became available last year on business subscriptions that provide enterprises with large, secure connectivity. The free version is limited to two-person collaboration, but the possibilities seem very useful and the software connects (or connects) to many other applications: Blender, Maya. MetaHuman in Autodesk, Adobe and Epic are part of many applications that work with it.

Omniverse is clearly a 3D collaborative creative platform, and Nvidia’s plans span AI, robotics, self-driving car development, VR, AR, and games. But at the same time, Omniverse’s connected standard support is exactly what AR, VR, and even the rest of the cryptocurrency landscape are currently aiming for.

Nvidia has announced that it will be able to drag and drop 3D asset sites to Omniverse connected apps such as Sketchfab (owned by Epic) and Turbosquid (owned by Shutterstock). There is also a new tool called Audio2Face that uses AI to generate an avatar face animation from a voice recording and export it to Epic’s surrealistic MetaHuman software.

Richard Kerris, Nvidia’s Omniverse VP, sees cloud-based connected processing power and common standard support as needed by the rest of the Metaverse promise. “The Metaverse is already here to some extent,” Kellis said in a conversation with CNET last fall. “There are many basic technologies available to us.”

However, Kellis explained that virtual worlds created on platforms like Omniverse are essential for Nvidia’s AI training. “At this point, one of the things you need to create these AIs is basic and virtual world simulation,” he said. “If you want to create a robot that knows how to operate in our world, the robot needs to be trained in a safe place and needs to be trained for hours.”

Omniverse looks like a tool for accelerating creative work on the PC side. Maybe it will also be the backbone of the next wave of AR and VR creative apps.

