Google and Meta have fined millions in Russia for hosting banned content





Fines are part of a widespread promotion in Russia to gain greater control over Big Tech.

Google and Meta have been fined heavily by Russian courts in recent weeks for failing to remove content from the platform that the country considers illegal under current law.

According to Reuters, Google was fined 7.2 billion rubles, about $ 98 million, and Facebook owner Meta was fined 2 billion rubles, or about $ 27.15 million.

Fines occur when the Russian government cracks down on high-tech companies, especially those based in the United States. Authorities have instructed businesses to remove content that is believed to encourage substance abuse, dangerous entertainment, militant activity, and threaten the freedom of individuals and businesses in the country.

Russia’s Communication Watchdog discovered that Facebook and Instagram were unable to remove 2,000 content that violated local law, but Google was responsible for 2,600 banned items. Twitter was fined a small amount in Russia last year for a similar breach.

The fines imposed on Google and Meta at the end of December were, for the first time in Russia, calculated as a percentage of the revenue of a domestic company rather than an arbitrary amount. This marks a step up in the state’s efforts to implement Big Tech. line.

Last month, Russian businessman and ally of President Vladimir Putin, Konstantin Malofiev, claimed that Google had won another proceeding that could result in heavy fines. The proceeding was Google’s appeal against a Russian court order to unblock the YouTube account of Tsargrad TV, an Orthodox Christian channel owned by Malofiev.

Fines are not the only thing Russia is cracking down on technology. According to The Verge, a 2019 law that came into force last year requires smartphones, computers and TVs to have Russian software pre-installed. Companies with websites that have more than 500,000 visitors daily in Russia also need to open an office in Russia.

Last year, under pressure from Russian authorities, Google and Apple removed the voting app from their stores. Created by the opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s ally, this app provided users with information on how to vote for incumbent politicians.

