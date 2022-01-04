Orange is investing in the Move Capital I Venture Capital Fund to support European B2B tech companies





Published January 4, 2022

Through its holding company, Orange Digital Investment, Orange is investing in the Move Capital I fund, a Kepler Cheuvreux Invest Tech Growth fund that supports future B2B champions in European technology. Move Capital is active in the fields of digital technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, cloud and Industry 4.0. This investment will help Orange Business Services, the Orange Group’s global entity.

Orange Business Services and Move Capital share a common vision. It is to support, support and fund French and European technology companies in the digital B2B sector to drive development and emergence and secure European technology sovereignty.

The B2B technology ecosystem is in the midst of change due to a series of events such as 5G deployment, data boom, growing connected objects, migration of services and solutions to the cloud, and the need to protect these ecosystems as a whole. It’s in the middle of it. Use a cyber security solution.

For Orange Business Services, these rapid changes emphasize the importance of being supported by a trusted partner. The digital economy is being rebuilt around an ecosystem of partners aimed at combining the best technologies on the market to cover the needs of innovative companies throughout the value chain.

By partnering with the Move Capital I Fund, Orange Business Services confirms its desire to be a recognized panel stakeholder in promising European technology companies to strengthen its innovation strategy.

We were convinced that this investment in the Move Capital I Fund was the key to anticipating customer needs and strengthening service innovation and expertise in a dynamic B2B market environment. As a network-native digital services company, we leverage a rich and innovative ecosystem to support our clients’ digital transformation and have a positive impact on their activities. Digital Europe’s approach to B2B is highly valued by clients around the world given the growing fragmentation of the digital ecosystem. Laurent Godicheau, Chief Strategy Officer of Orange Business Services, said:

This investment in the Move Capital I Fund will enable us to go beyond the expected economic benefits and implement a strong partnership between the Move Capital and Kepler Cheuvreux Invest teams and their ecosystem. Made la Rochefordire, Deputy CEO of Orange Digital Investment, is pleased to be able to support Orange Business Services in this block of innovation strategy by actively developing this partnership and new synergies.

We are very pleased with the trust that Orange has shown to the Move Capital Fund as an anchor investor. Orange Business Services is committed to supporting a common vision and the emergence of French and European technology companies to further strengthen their ecosystem. Move Capital co-founders Sophie Sursock and Herv Malaussna have been added.

January 4, 2022 09:10 GMT

