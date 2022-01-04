Google Cloud acquires Siemplify to enhance security operations





Hear about data and AI strategies from CIOs, CTOs, and other executives and senior executives at the Future of Work Summit on January 12, 2022.detail

Google Cloud today announced the acquisition of Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technologies.

The SOAR platform allows enterprises to collect key security data, such as alerts, monitored by security operations teams. Ultimately, these technologies are aimed at helping companies prioritize and improve their incident response efforts. According to a recent Trend Micro study, the proliferation of cybersecurity tool companies typically has an average of 29 different security tools, creating major threat prioritization issues.

In a blog post, Sunil Potti, vice president of Google Cloud Security, said the acquisition of Siemplify will help cloud platforms promote invisible security and democratize the security operations of all organizations. Enterprise technology ultimately helps enterprises better manage their response to threats.

According to a report from CTech, the estimated acquisition price of Siemplify was $ 500 million. VentureBeat has not independently validated the reported acquisition price, and CTech has a variety of performance records in terms of accuracy. A Google Cloud spokeswoman refused to confirm the numbers on Tuesday.

Threat prioritization

According to Potty, Google Cloud was interested in Siemplify as a platform that provides an intuitive workbench for security teams to improve risk management and reduce the cost of dealing with cyber threats.

Siemplify allows security operations center (SOC) analysts to manage their operations end-to-end, respond quickly and accurately to cyber threats, and interact with analysts smarter. This technology also helps improve SOC performance by reducing the load on the case, increasing analyst productivity, and increasing visibility across the workflow.

With this acquisition, Google Cloud is state-of-the-art threat management that enables customers to expedite better detection and response beyond regular security event and information management (SIEM) and enhanced detection and response (XDR) tools. You will be able to extend your stack’s vision. He said the scale of the modern environment.

Investing in security

The acquisition follows Google Clouds’ efforts in August to invest $ 10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years.

In a blog post by Siemplifys himself, CEO Amos Stern, who co-founded the company in 2015, said Google’s resources, expertise and overall cybersecurity commitment were key factors leading to the acquisition.

By joining Google Cloud, Stern aims to drive innovation and help more security teams take their operations to a whole new level.

With offices in Ramat Gan, New York and Israel, Siemplify has raised $ 58 million. Sponsors included Georgian Partners, 83North, G20 Ventures, and Jump Capital.

