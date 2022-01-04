Bolt permanently accepts four days a week of work





Fintech startup Bolt has an effective, immediate and permanent policy of working four days a week, says founder and CEO Ryan Breslow.

Based in San Francisco, the company conducted a three-month trial with employees off Friday. (Certain teams, such as customer service, have reorganized the shift to ensure coverage on Friday.) The response to the experiment was very positive. Ninety-four percent of the employees surveyed wanted the program to continue, and 86% said it was time-efficient. The company officially announced a four-day week starting January 1, 2022.

Breslow says other companies want to follow Bolt’s example and compare a four-day weekly hug to a four-minute mile. Hundreds of runners followed after Roger Bannister broke the barrier that many thought was impossible to break in 1954. “I think everyone thinks,’Oh, there’s no way to grow fast and do it while working four days a week,'” he says. “We are the exact opposite.”

Bolt, with technology that enables one-click checkout of e-commerce sites, has added 280 employees since it began testing the shortened week in September 2021. Currently, we have 550 full-time employees.

[Photo: courtesy Bolt]In some cases, Bolt added workers to accommodate the new schedule. For example, in the customer service department, the number of customer support employees increased by 18% and the risk management group increased by 50%. A spokeswoman for one company said Bolt had always planned to expand these teams in line with the growing customer base, but with the start of a four-day weekly pilot prior to the holiday season, these divisions. The adoption in is “accelerating”.

Breslow quickly explains that four days a week doesn’t mean that employees can’t touch their computer or work the other day. The official four days are “when you collaborate” with your colleagues. He believes that Bolt’s culture, which encourages all employees to think like a founder, has led people to decide whether and how to use the other three days a week. say. “We minimize the amount of time you have to attend a meeting. At the time you have now, if you think like a founder, you may want to go to a meeting. No. You may want to work on self-development. You may want to spend time with your family. “

The concept of working four days a week has received some international attention. Spain, New Zealand and Iceland (especially) all tried in a four-day week. In the United States, Congressman Mark Takano has introduced a law that changes weekly working hours to 32 hours.

4 Day Week Global is a non-profit organization advocating for shorter working weeks and organizes a pilot program involving 30 US and Canadian companies. “Companies are moving to a productivity-focused strategy to enable them to reduce working hours without lowering wages,” says co-founder Charlotte Lockhart.

