Siemplify is working with Google Cloud





Today we are pleased to announce that Siemplify has been acquired by Google.

This is an important milestone in Siemplify’s journey. When co-founders Alon Cohen and Garry Fatakhov and I launched Siemplify in 2015, our experience in building and training security operations centers around the world has shown that security operations are a function that is in desperate need of innovation. Everyone knew. Not surprisingly, security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) as categories did not yet exist. As with startups, building a security operations platform required continued innovation, collaboration with customers, and listening to the market. This really improves the way security teams respond to cyber threats.

Today, the Siemplify platform is trusted by many of the world’s leading security teams, from Fortune 500 companies to world-class MSSPs. The challenges we are trying to solve are becoming more and more serious, and organizations face an unprecedented amount of cybersecurity threats. The shortage of skilled personnel to deal with these threats remains high at all times. There is a need and opportunity to grow your business to meet these challenges.

Enter Google Cloud.

Beyond Google’s resources, expertise, and overall commitment to cybersecurity, including our recent commitment to invest $ 10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, we’ve found a notable partner on Google Cloud. .. A partner who truly shares our mission, vision, values ​​and culture. It’s never been more exciting to work with Google Cloud to drive innovation and help more security teams take their operations to a whole new level.

We would like to thank our customers and partners for their continued business and trust in our team. Google Clouds is committed to providing an open ecosystem, minimizing vendor lock-in, leveraging the best solutions, and supporting multi-cloud environments, together with value.

Personally, I would like to thank all the customers, partners, investors, advisors, and above all, the wonderful Siemplify team for contributing to the success of Siemplifys. I am very proud of our achievements, which are the direct result of all the efforts, souls and dedications you have put into Siemplify over the years.

For more information, see the Google Cloud blog. We look forward to conquering new heights together.

