Google Photos removes the ability to disable video backup of mobile data





This may be Google’s mistake

Google Photos has long offered the option to upload photos and videos via mobile data. However, you have the option to back up your video only via Wi-Fi so that you don’t run out of monthly data capacity. In India and other countries where the available Wi-Fi connections are less prevalent, this feature isn’t available and instead users can set a daily limit on their mobile data usage. It seems that Google now mistakenly exposes the same settings to Android users around the world.

9to5 As Google discovered,[Googleフォト]>[写真の設定]>[バックアップと同期]If you go to, you will be given the option to set a daily backup limit for mobile data. Possible tolerances include no data, 5MB, 10MB, 30MB, and unlimited. There is also another toggle for backing up your photos and videos while roaming. However, the ability to explicitly disable video backups on mobile data has been removed.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY Image Gallery (2 images)

The rollout may be a mistake from Google, as the photo support page still references the previous settings. The iOS version of Google Photos will continue to offer the option to enable / disable video backups of mobile data. In addition, the daily data limit is very low by US and European standards, and users cannot manually increase it. This further shows that this is Google’s groping.

Limiting your daily mobile data usage can help in countries such as Brazil, Thailand, India, and Nigeria, where users have relatively low data capacity and do not have regular access to Wi-Fi networks. This is not a source of concern in developed countries, and some users prefer to back up their photos sooner than mobile data. The video is quite large, so it usually makes sense to back it up only for Wi-Fi. We hope Google will bring this option back soon.

About the author Rajesh Pandy (118 articles published)

Rajesh Pandey began to pursue the tech field just as Android devices became mainstream. He keeps a close eye on the latest developments in the smartphone world and what the tech giants are doing. He loves playing with the latest gadgets to see what he can do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-photos-removes-ability-to-disable-video-backups-over-mobile-data/

