Following Theranos Verdict, Healthcare Technicians Need to Rebuild Trust





Monday’s news that Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of three wire frauds and one plot to deceive investors is a sensational headline.

But these headlines make it easy to lose track of what’s most important in this story and who was hurt. They are currently as-is and there is yet another reason to question medical innovation facilities that claim to help them.

Corporate breaches cast a shadow over biomedical innovation, especially in the areas of diagnostics and blood tests. Established players and entrepreneurs are also facing more public oversight of the alleged benefits of their innovations that are sound. For investors, Theranos’s story is a cautious one, a reminder to pay more attention and to make sure that the engineer’s claims are backed by real science.

This scandal should serve as a call for action to the medical technology community. It is very important to learn from Theranos and go through Theranos so that patients can benefit from new technologies, approaches and care. Change begins with rebuilding trust with patients and healthcare providers, and taking an unnegotiable position based on three principles.

A woman testified on a Theranos blood test that she had mistakenly told her she had a miscarriage. Others have testified about the inaccurate consequences of blood disorders and cancer.

It is impossible to provide quality care without reliable and accurate test results, and bad tests put people at risk physically and mentally. 70% of medical decisions rely on diagnostic lab tests. If the test results are inaccurate, the provider can give the patient bad advice and the patient can make potentially disastrous choices.

Consumers are attracted to new drugs, diagnostic methods, drug delivery systems, and medical devices that offer better treatment and care hopes that are more convenient and cheaper. But Silicon Valley moves fast, and when life is at stake, the things-breaking approach doesn’t work.

In healthcare, the desire to innovate and commercialize new products is increasing, and the growing demand for convenience and ease of use is putting pressure on companies to evolve faster than ever before. That’s good, but in sustaining people’s lives, there is a danger of forgetting that true shareholder value comes from true value to the patient.

To create that value, everything needs to be science-based. Even in this harsh environment, it is possible to bridge scientific knowledge and know-how of the technological ecosystem and innovate with rigor and integrity. A systematic approach can address some of the biggest healthcare challenges and help patients and healthcare providers get the most out of innovation.

The Covid-19 pandemic emphasizes the need to increase access to testing so individuals can make informed decisions about their health and well-being. As consumers become more and more engaged in health care, they are looking for a brand they can trust.

Ensuring transparency and understanding

There is a high demand for new health care products to meet the growing need for disease detection and chronic disease monitoring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 6 out of 10 Americans live with at least one chronic illness. These diseases, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease, are the leading cause of death and disability in the United States and a major driver of medical costs.

However, according to a 2018 survey, 40% of Americans reported skipping recommended medical tests or treatments. This number is consistent with the appearance of Covid-19. The result is a medical system centered on sick care rather than timely diagnosis and early intervention.

Blood tests can be predictors of epidemic illnesses, so an easy way to help people is to provide easily accessible and affordable testing options. Still, a flood of new options and consumer promotions that aren’t clear on proper use, performance, and quality can be confusing and, at worst, misleading. Communication integrity is essential. Patients know that it is important to convey clear information about diagnostic tests to patients, and that clinical monitoring is essential and not good to have in diagnostic tests and other areas of innovation.

In the excitement of inventing something new, innovators must be rooted in these three important values. Life is at stake. Don’t forge it until you make it in healthcare. Scientists and innovators must learn from Theranos’s blunder. That way, people can truly benefit from new blood testing techniques and approaches, as well as the quality care they unleash.

David Stein is the CEO of Babson Diagnostics, a healthcare technology company focused on moving clinical tests to pharmacy counters.

