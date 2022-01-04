Any process beyond the block of illegal files





Google updated its Google Drive usage policy in mid-December. Among the changes are notifications to delete your own files if it detects that the content violates the policy. That is, Google scans hosted content and removes it if it finds something “inappropriate” or “obscure.” And which files can have this consideration? It turns out that Google is considering it.

In the past, Google was obliged to remove content that was clearly illegal and judged by the judge, but now Google is taking additional steps to moderate this content, just illegal content. Will be deleted without.

More responsibility (and power) to the company

According to a Genbeta colleague, Google was planning to wait two weeks after the announcement to start scanning content. After this, content hosted on Google’s cloud hosting system has begun to be moderated according to the new Google Drive usage policy.

“We may review the content to determine if it is illegal or violate the program policy, and may refuse to remove or publish the content if there is good reason to believe that it violates the policy or law. I have.”

This decision to remove content is in line with what has been seen in the DSA (Digital Services Act) regulations being processed by the European Parliament. The Commission’s position is to take responsibility for managing the content published in the hands of large technology platforms. This is more powerful for these companies and even means the ability to censor what is publicly available, but it also requires responsibility to maintain a “healthy” digital environment.

I’m afraid this is the way to the future #DSA (Digital Services Act) currently being processed by the European Parliament. Gives the digital platform all the power to suppress or block content that is considered “inappropriate.” They are not illegal. pic.twitter.com/YXFQQEMtjP

— Borja Adsuara Varela (@adsuara) January 3, 2022

To be precise, the line between illegal and improper is the difficulty of applying this system, pointing out which files will be deleted as expected (because of the very large number of files reviewed). It is also an algorithm to do. File deletion by Google Drive is also consistent with what is seen by the “Iseta method”, which blames what the algorithm can and cannot host by hand. Apparently, Google suggests that they have a final human supervision.

As Google explains, the process first runs in an automated system, and if you suspect that these files violate Google’s policies, a group of experts will consider and decide what to do. To do. This includes restricting access to third parties. .. , Direct deletion of files, and even prohibition of users to all Google services.

Some examples of deleted files range from sexually explicit documents to “children’s endangered content”, malware hosting, or maliciously expressed documents. However, in many cases there are documents adjacent to these topics and it is not clear if they pose a danger. It is not the judge who makes the decision, but Google itself who navigates the chiaroscuro for this information.

If you disagree with the decision, Google allows you to request a review of this type of decision without specifying a deadline to execute. A means of taking into account European regulations, while acting as a counterweight to the opaque process of managing archives.

Edited Image | Bernard HermantIn Xataka | 21 Best Applications or Add-ons for Google Drive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xataka.com/servicios/google-drive-borrara-nuestros-archivos-detecta-algo-inapropiado-arbitrario-proceso-que-va-alla-bloquear-archivos-ilegales The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos