Promoting 5G with VR Tech in Thailand and Prototyping Smart Factory Tour – OpenGov Asia





Ohio has launched a state-wide platform to help social workers connect the state’s 3,100 foster parents and permanent families. Children’s services and foster care can be difficult for social workers to navigate and often force them to track and engage their child’s extended family on their own. Through a partnership with Connect Our Kids, social workers can access the company’s PeopleSearch and FamilyConnections tools to create a family tree and find contact information for potential caregivers.

People Search is a free search engine that leverages data from over 300 public domain sources and PIPL, an identity information provider affiliated with Connect Our Kids. People Search makes it easier for social workers, family recruiters, and court-appointed special advocates to find and contact foster children’s extended families and parents.

Users can search by name, address, email, or phone number to find potential caregivers. The company customizes the front end for the PIPL algorithm, making the tool intuitive for social workers. Jennifer Jacobs, CEO of ConnectOur Kids, said:

The Family Connections tool uses information from People Search to create genograms or family tree diagrams of people, allowing social workers to create a complete family tree. Jacobs, a former military official who worked as a technical consultant at Sandia National Laboratories, said the idea was inspired by the software used by federal agencies to build a network of terrorist organizations.

Using this technology is the best data sharing to help you find an eternal home for foster children. Save time and resources for children’s service professionals.

– John Husted, Lieutenant Governor of Ohio

Manually tracking children and families on paper or Excel spreadsheets is inefficient and requires overhaul. Child welfare has a lot of work that humans have to do, but the search, import, and organization of data is better handled by technology. A color-coded family tree can quickly show which families can provide immediate, short-term, or long-term support and who is not streamlining the work process of social workers.

In addition, the tool algorithm attempts to match the information to the People Search record, allowing users to add new information they find to the search box, such as relative details. If there is a match, you can easily import all the new information into the database. Those who build the tree also have access to a built-in logging feature that tracks the activity of social workers.

Ohio has created online platforms for a variety of purposes, including the sentencing of data platforms. As reported by OpenGov Asia, the Ohio Criminal Judgment Commission is working with the University of Cincinnati to build the Ohio Judgment Data Platform (OSDP). OSDP is designed to enable judges to implement unified sentencing and conviction method entries to provide accessible and reliable information to courts. OSDP achieves the following goals: Use the data to inform decision making. Increased transparency; and make data accessible to the general public, practitioners, and researchers.

By collecting judgment data in a comprehensive and searchable database, we provide information to decision making and provide judges with the tools and information they need to make decisions in accordance with the purposes and principles of felony judgments.

State-wide courts, counties, and policy makers use this data to make wise and cost-effective decisions, promote smart and effective use of resources, and ensure measured proportional response. I can do it. In addition, reliance on data creates an opportunity to monitor and evaluate the consequences of these changes, determine if the desired effect is achieved, and evaluate unintended consequences.

The Data-Driven OSDP Project will tell the story of the Ohio decision by providing an understanding and analysis of the criminal justice system by providing reliable and accessible decision results across the state. Is designed for.

