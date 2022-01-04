Qualcomm is committed to the automotive sector and locks in a new client for Snapdragon Digital Chassis – TechCrunch





Technology giant Qualcomm has shown a strong commitment to further advance technology in the automotive sector at this year’s CES, announcing a new OEM client and engineering software to support its European automotive customers with the latest Snapdragon digital chassis. Opened an office in Berlin.

In a statement, Enrico Salvatri, Senior Vice President and President of Europe / MEA and Qualcomm Europe, said opening an office is further evidence of the company’s commitment to bring new and exciting technology to the automotive sector. increase.

The digital chassis is a suite of cloud-connected “platforms” that automakers can adopt in full or Lacarte: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Snapdragon Ride platform for autonomous driving, automated connectivity platform for LTE, 5G connectivity. Services, Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Precise Positioning, and Next Generation Snapdragon Cockpit, Digital Cockpit and Infotainment Systems.

According to the company, Qualcomm’s integrated automotive platform, including its digital chassis, has an order pipeline of over $ 13 billion. Today, Snapdragon builds on Qualcomm’s car-to-cloud service announced at CES in 2020. This is the company’s first product aimed at keeping cars connected to the cloud. This speeds up wireless updates and allows you to collect vehicle and usage analysis to generate new revenue streams for both your company and your car manufacturer’s partners.

Qualcomm Technologies understands the uniqueness and differentiating needs of automakers and the great opportunity to redefine the automotive and transportation business model, “said Qualcomm’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive, Nakludagal. Stated in a statement. The Snapdragon digital chassis allows automakers to create new features and services to enhance customer engagement and service-based business models, while keeping the platform up-to-date with new features after vehicle purchase. will do so.

Volvo has become one of many automakers integrating Snapdragon into its vehicles, the two companies announced on Tuesday. Volvo’s upcoming fully electric SUV and Volvo EV brand Polestar’s Polestar 3 SUV will both feature Qualcomm’s digital cockpit, Google’s Android OS, and a range of wireless technologies that support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which automakers will use. Features will be available later this year.

Honda also shared plans to introduce Qualcomm’s digital cockpit to the next model for the first time. It will be marketed in the United States in late 2022 and worldwide in 2023.

In September, the Renault Group announced plans to integrate the digital cockpit into the Mgane E-Tech electric vehicle, but on Tuesday the company plans to extend its collaboration to the entire suite of digital chassis platforms, including connectivity platforms and Snapdragon Ride. I shared. platform.

Volvo, Honda and Renault have joined the ever-growing list of Qualcomm Snapdragon’s customers, which appear to have been taken up in earnest when Qualcomm acquired the automotive technology company Veoneer in October. Since then, Qualcomm has contracted with about 40 OEMs, including BMW, GM, Hyundai, JiDu, Xpeng, NIO, and WM to integrate various Snapdragon platforms into its vehicles.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon also enables innovation for other companies building infotainment centers for the car. At CES, the company announced a partnership with Alps Alpine to develop a “digital cabin” with a Snapdragon cockpit. The cabin includes technologies such as electronic mirrors that help improve blind spots by providing peripheral vision, a large ceiling display, and a sound zone that projects noise individually to each passenger.

Most of Qualcomm’s clients have chosen to enhance their cockpit and infotainment systems, but the company has many ADAS and self-driving capabilities. Veoneer’s Arriver self-driving software unit only enhances Ride and directly competes with Nvidia’s Drive Orin SoC already in use to develop customer-like functionality such as Cruise, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Zoox, etc. I can. , Tu Simple.

