Tablo offers a 4-tuner ATSC 3.0 recorder with the CES 2022





Tablo ATSC 3.0 Quad HDMI DVR

This story is part of CES and features the latest news about the most amazing technologies that CNET is about to embark on.

For the first time in a while, a product equipped with the NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) standard has appeared in CES2022. TabloATSC3.0QuadHDMI is a hybrid 4 tuner DVR compatible with NextGenTV and existing OTA signals. ..

According to maker Nuvvyo, the Tablo ATSC 3.0 Quad HDMI OTA DVR is compatible with all TVs with HDMI ports, but you need a 4K HDR TV to get the most out of it. Tablo connects to any TV antenna and supports 1TB to 8TB external USB hard drives. The company notes that unlike most of its network DVRs, streaming live or recorded OTA TVs to other devices is not supported on this Tablo model.

The device comes with a 24-hour program guide and manual recording, but also includes a 30-day free trial of Tablo Premium Services ($ 20 / year). The premium service enables the automatic commercial skip feature and adds 2 weeks of guide data.

It turns out that one of Tablo’s main strengths has always been a program guide and it’s worth the extra money. Unfortunately for the lack of network capabilities, this device is one of the only ATSC 3.0 DVRs available at the moment and seems to be reasonably priced.

The Tablo ATSC 3.0 Quad HDMI is available for pre-order at TabloTV.com for $ 300 and will be available in the spring of 2022.

What is ATSC 3.0?

NextGen TV is the latest broadcast standard, which includes high quality Ultra HD 4K video, HDR, a wide color gamut, and a high frame rate of up to 120Hz. It has appeared on many TVs over the last two years, including these LG and Samsung models and the latest Hisense screens. However, while many people do not currently have access to the signal, up to 50% of US households will have access to the signal by the summer when they will be able to receive the show.

