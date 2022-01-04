OPI releases Xbox-like manicure to unlock in-game content





OPI and Xbox are working together on a new line of game-inspired manicures to unlock in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. Vibrant lines of 12-color nail polish are now available at Ulta Beauty in the United States. Purchasing colors on the line is subject to Forza Horizon 5’s exclusive Ford GT coloring and a replaceable code to unlock Halo Infinite’s armor coating.

The colors in the OPI x Xbox collection have several unique names, from friendly and fun to authentic gamemark greens: Quest for Quartz, Pixel Dust, Racing for Pinks (Racing for Pinks). crme rose), Suzi is My Avatar (pink nude), trading paint (crme apricot), heart and consoul (crimson), pass always green (pastel green), sage simulation (sage green), you halo me Had (glittering blue, actually clever), Cant CTRL Me (Robin Egg Blue), Achievement Unlocked (What?), NOOberry (Stop). These are offered in three different formulations: GelColor, Infinite Shine and Nail Lacquer. Prices range from $ 10.50 to $ 13 respectively.

Polish was initially limited to Ulta Beauty in the United States and became globally available to more retailers on February 1st, when Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 in-game content was released. increase. OPI’s Terms of Service require that you purchase at least $ 20 for the eligible product to win a Forza Horizon 5 paint job, and customers will submit a promotion on their entry page by March 31st. Must be billed. It’s not yet clear how the downloadable Halo Infinite coatings will be available.

Halo Infinite in-game promotional armor coating. Image: In-game OPI Ford GT Livery for Xbox / OPI Forza Horizon 5. Image: Xbox / OPI

This collaboration is one of many Halo Infinite cross-marketing partnerships, and when you buy toys and merchandise such as NERF guns and Master Chief figures, they come with a code that you can use to coat your weapons and armor. Like the popular NERF Halo MA40 assault rifle, the best colors of You Had Me At Halo are already sold out at Ulta. Anyone else thinking of painting their nails just because their shimmering Spartan armor looks so sick?

