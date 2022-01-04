Panasonic and Olympic Katie Ledecky partners inspire students’ STEM innovation and unleash the power of technology





“As defenders of Panasonic’s progress, we focus on how we focus on moving the world forward and increasing the well-being of people, communities and society. Today’s students have technology in front of them. It has a tremendous future. It’s not just a tool, it’s an inspiration. ” “We are proud to continue our partnership with Katie Ledecky, who inspires young people around the world. Students can reach their full potential, think and apply STEM, and create a better world. Allows you to discover new ways to build. “

Based on Katie’s ongoing work as a STEM leader and a member of Team Panasonic, STEM Forward is a dynamic digital resource exploring how technology can improve lives and make the world a better place. Provide to students, educators, and families. In addition, STEM Forward includes a special virtual field trip suitable for both class use and home exploration.

Premiered at 1:00 pm EST on January 25, winning STEM: Panasonic scientists and engineers behind the scenes at five STEM Innovation Centers in North America on a virtual field trip between Katile Deck and Panasonic. Meet the immersive design team. An expert who uses his passion for STEM to make a difference in the world. The Educator’s Guide will accompany you on a virtual field trip and feature student activities to further your learning. New activities launching in February will include targeted field expert videos featuring Katie Ledecky, student activities, educator support, and family activities.

“We will take advantage of any opportunities that inspire young children to pursue their passions, especially in STEM education,” says Katie Ledecky. “Whether students use STEM skills to improve life’s problem-solving and critical thinking, or for future careers, it is important for students to have equal access to progress.”

Lori McFerrin, Social Impact President of Discovery Education, said:

You can learn more about STEM Forward at DiscoveryEducation.com/STEMForward or within the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform. Discovery Education connects educators with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-based content, out-of-the-box digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources to appeal to educators. It provides an enhanced learning platform that facilitates daily instruction.

About Discovery Education Discovery Education is a global Ed Techleader that supports learning wherever the state-of-the-art digital platform takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, educational support, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators attract all students and provide a equitable learning experience that supports higher academic performance on a global scale. It will help. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, with its resources accessed in more than 140 countries and territories. Discovery, Inc., a global media company. Inspired by, Discovery Education empowers teachers with leading Ed Techsolutions to support the success of all learners in partnership with districts, states and trusted organizations. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Corporation of North America has a better life and a better world by enabling business-to-business transactions through innovations in sustainable energy, immersive entertainment, integrated supply chains and mobility. I am working on creation. solution. The company is a major North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, which is based in Osaka, Japan. Panasonic is one of Interbrand’s Top 100 Best Global Brands in 2021 and is a leading technology partner and integrator for businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. For more information on Panasonic’s ideas and innovations, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us.

