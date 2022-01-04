CES 2022: Abode has a new $ 79 wireless video doorbell and color bulb





Abboard’s color bulbs are the first for the company.

Image: Home

Abboard’s home security lineup is expanding with the addition of new smart cameras, and the company is entering a new product category with the first smart light bulbs.

The new wireless video doorbell is technically the company’s first video doorbell, but it can be argued that the Abode Outdoor Smart Cam is the first attempt. Joining Abode Cam 2 makes wireless video doorbells an affordable home security option. Streams 2K video, has an IP65 rating, and is battery powered. Equipped with full-color night vision and smart alerts to distinguish between packages, pets, or people.

You can use the live view and two-way audio features for free, but you must sign up for an Abode Standard or Pro subscription if you want to receive alerts about recording motion or clips.

The doorbell contains a companion chime that you put inside your house to let you know when someone presses a button on the doorbell. Abode claims that the doorbell has a battery life of up to 6 months, but I think this depends on the settings.

The wireless video doorbell will ship in April 2022 for $ 79.99.

Abboard wireless video doorbell and chime.

Image: Home

The true first of Abboard is the Abboard color bulb. The bulb connects directly to Wi-Fi and gives you full control over brightness and color via the Abode app. The brightness of a 9 watt light bulb is 800 lumens.

If you want to automate the light bulbs, you need to sign up for a paid Abode subscription and enable Abode Cue. You can then schedule and use other products to trigger the light bulb.

Abboard color valves are currently available for order and will ship in 2 packs for $ 29.99.

As Abode did with Cam2, the wireless video doorbell and color bulb can be used as a standalone device via the Abode app or as part of the Abode home security system. All products are integrated with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

