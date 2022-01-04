AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chip offers faster processing, twice as fast graphics





AMD announced the latest version of the Ryzen processor for laptops on Tuesday, delivering faster processing speeds with AMD’Zen 3 +’core and faster graphics with all-new RDNA2 architecture-based on-chip graphics. Was realized. The new Ryzen 6000 chip, which debuted at CES, is built using TSMC’s 6nm process technology.

“AMD is at the forefront of innovation in the PC industry, providing creators, professionals and gamers with an unparalleled experience,” said Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM of AMD’s client business unit, in a statement. .. “The new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors deliver the best AMD offers for all types of notebook users, delivering superior battery life, unmatched embedded graphics, and superior efficiency for optimized performance. To do.”

AMD unveiled the Ryzen 5000 series at CES last year. Compared to the 5000 series, the 6000 series offers up to 1.3 times faster processing speeds and up to 2.1 times faster graphics. The processor reaches clock speeds up to 5 GHz.

Thanks to the Zen 3+ core, the processor is power efficient. Compared to the previous generation Ryzen chip, the 6000 series processor can reduce the power used for video conferencing by up to 30%. Also, according to AMD, you can play movies for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The chip has up to eight high-performance cores, each of which can handle multiple tasks at the same time with 16 threads of processing power. The 6000 series improves single-threaded performance by up to 11% and multithreaded performance by up to 28% compared to its predecessor.

The 6000 Series Processor, on the other hand, was the first mobile processor to feature embedded graphics based on the RDNA 2 architecture, allowing most PC games to be played smoothly in Full HD.

The Ryzen 6000 processor is also the first x86 processor to fully support advanced Windows 11 security features with an integrated Microsoft Pluton security processor.

The first laptops with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors will be available from manufacturers such as Asus, Dell and HP starting in February. Based on the 2022 Ryzen portfolio, AMD expects more than 200 consumer and commercial notebooks to be available throughout the year.

AMD is also working with Lenovo to bring the AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO series processors to laptops in early 2022.

AMD also announced Tuesday the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor with AMD 3D V-Cache technology for elite-level gaming performance. The company also previewed a new Ryzen 7000 series CPU with the “Zen 4” architecture and the new AMD Socket AM5.

