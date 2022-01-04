The Dell XPS 13 Plus has some controversial new features. Hands-on at CES2022





This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

It’s no secret that the Dell XPS 13 line is one of my go-to premium laptops. Over the years, this 13-inch laptop has added upgrades and new features while maintaining sufficient power and a small footprint for everyday laptops. And with CES2022, there is an upgrade.

Dell has announced a more premium version called the XPS 13 Plus. What makes it a plus? There are new designs that are a bold break from previous versions, some new options for more powerful components, and some very interesting changes to the display and function keys.

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus has a capacitive touch function key row and an all-glass front lip.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

Dell calls it “minimalist and modern,” and it’s certainly minimalist. There is no identifiable touchpad, there is a piece of glass along the front of the system. However, this does not mean that the touchpad will move from one end to the other. The touchpad actually extends from the outer edge of one Alt key to the outer edge of the other. You will need to develop some muscle memory to feel exactly where it starts and ends. It turns out that this isn’t controversial, or at least not universally loved, but when I recently got the chance to play one of these directly just before CES, it had a clean look. liked it.

The keyboard moves from end to end, the keys grow larger, and they almost touch each other. Dell calls the style Zero Lattice, reminiscent of the old 12-inch MacBook keyboard.

Even more interesting is the new capacitive function key line above the keyboard. Yes, instead of physical function keys, there is a touch control strip that allows you to switch between the Fn key and the media control key. Well, if it’s a bit too similar to the touchbar, which is widely disliked on the MacBook, you have the point.

Is it better than the Apple Touch Bar? I understand…

Dan Ackerman / CNET

Dell says this version makes more sense because it just moves back and forth between the two layouts, rather than changing the context buttons endlessly like the touchbar. It looks cool, but I’m not sure if you’ll at least miss having a physical Esc key.

The display can display up to 4K OLED screens and 28 watt Intel processors from the 15 watt CPU of other XPS 13 laptops. The 2.7-pound system is 15.3 mm thick and reduces thickness and weight a bit by eliminating the glass layer at the top of the display. This does not affect durability, Dell says. My only other real knock on this other impressive debut is the lack of a full HD 1080p resolution webcam.

The XPS 13 Plus will be available in the US starting at $ 1,199 this spring (converted to about $ 885 or $ 1,655).

If you subscribe to only one CNET newsletter, this is it. Get the top picks of the editors of the most interesting reviews, news articles and videos of the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/dell-xps-13-plus-gets-few-controversial-new-features-hands-on-at-ces-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos