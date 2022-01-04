A devastated mother forced to rely on Google to diagnose her daughter’s rare cancer





It was Google that first showed a 34-year-old mother that her 2-year-old daughter may be suffering from rare liver cancer after doctors claimed she had constipation or appendicitis.

Grace Millward before her treatment

Image: Louise Millward / SWNS)

After the doctor said she was just constipated, the devastated mother was forced to use Google to diagnose the rare liver cancer in her 2-year-old daughter.

Louise Milward, 34, from Inkberrow, Worcester, took her daughter Grace to a general practitioner last May and was referred to the Royal Hospital of Worcestershire because her infant lost her appetite and was tired more than usual. rice field.

Doctors suspected she had constipation or appendicitis and she was sent home after being treated at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

However, for the next five months, Louise noticed that Grace was out of balance and vomiting. “She was really poor all the time,” said her mother, Louise, “I thought it might be a virus or something.”

Grace before she was diagnosed with liver cancer (

image:

Louise Millward / SWNS) Grace being treated at Birmingham Children’s Waterfall House

image:

Louise Millward / SWNS)

Last October, Louise returned Grace to the hospital after noticing a swollen stomach. They were referred to the Royal Hospital of Worcestershire while waiting for an investigation.

A Google search for Grace’s symptoms suggested that it was probably cancer, Louise said.

On November 2, last year, a 2-year-old child was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma. Hepatoblastoma is a rare cancer that affects one in one million children, and further examination reveals that the liver is inflamed.

Louise said she and her partner, Don, 34, were devastated but not surprised.

She added: Her right lung was collapsed. She had bleeding in her liver and her hemoglobin levels dropped quickly.

One night while I was giving her a bath, I noticed that she was mapping veins across her stomach, I had never seen it before ..

The doctor told me that her liver was very enlarged, and it was what I could see sticking out of her breasts.

Vein mapping was the pressure of her tumor on the artery.

Louise said that to some extent I’m angry that it was overlooked because what she has for her child is so rare.

She continued: the tumor was 14 cm long when she was diagnosed. It was sticking out of her stomach because it is huge for a 23 month old child to have a length of 14 cm in the liver.

If it had been properly picked up in May, it was probably not that big and could have been solved in a slightly different way.

Grace spends Christmas at home after taking a break from treatment

image:

Louise Millward / SWNS)

The doctor reassured us that it was constipation, and we just thought it was all classified.

Grace is currently receiving aggressive chemotherapy and radiation therapy to shrink the tumor.

She continued: At the end of December, the tumor size decreased by 13%. The surgeon decides what will happen next.

I don’t know about the future, but chemotherapy is shrinking the tumor.

Grace cure is the removal of it by excision or transplantation. The surgeon told us that she can survive in one-third of the liver.

The family has set up a GoFundme page and received 5,815 donations from applicants. They plan to use the donations to give Grace a bedroom image change, a trip to the zoo, and a family vacation.

