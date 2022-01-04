How do you pronounce the name of the RTX 3090 Tis? I don’t even know Nvidia





You or you?

It’s a question that has long plagued Nvidia fans since Nvidia began adding Ti designations to its most powerful GPUs, such as the RTX 3090 Ti just announced at CES 2022.

But how do you pronounce Ti? There are two camps. Those who pronounce it as a tie, like the clothes on the neck or the first syllable of titanium, and those who enthusiastically insist that it is pronounced as initials, namely Tea Eye. Even Nvidia doesn’t seem to know which is right. The company’s CES presentation showed that different presenters alternate between ties and tees from one segment to the next.

Should GeForce be called Gee-EeeForce? of course not. Do you say Ertex instead of RTX? Preposterous. However, Nvidia boiled down without checking the tie / tea eye discussion, even though the branding dates back to 2001 GeForce 2 Ti.

During the launch of the RTX 3080 Ti last year, we announced that Nvidias Senior Vice President Jeff Fisher’s YouTube Supercut was tied up over and over again.

Still, whenever founder and CEO Jensen Huang, the public face of a company wearing a Nvidias motorcycle jacket, creates a new graphics card in the kitchen, he tends to say tee instead.

When asked about proper pronunciation, the company completely punted this issue. Hector Marinez, director of corporate communications at Nvidias, told The Verge that there is no wrong way to pronounce Ti, as long as it is spelled correctly.

Or, in other words, in the eyes of Nvidias … it’s a tie.

