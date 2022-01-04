Alumni Director of Venture Miami Opportunity Program | FIU News





When the tech boom comes to Miami, local business owners, especially local female business owners in color, are wary of being left behind.

FIU works with the City of Miami and Mayor Francis Suarez to assist. FIU’s Venture Miami Opportunity Program aims to bridge the inclusion gap for female business owners in color by acting as a bridge between venture capitalists and angel investors.

Kenasha Paul ’10, a FIU graduate, was recently hired to serve as director of the Venture Miami Opportunity Program. She will serve as an important connector with Saif Ishoof, FIU’s Vice President of Engagement and Senior Advisor for Innovation and Technology, and the Venture Miami Team.

The program was initiated by the FIU Engagement Office in collaboration with the Suarez Venture Miami Team and supported by a $ 150,000 grant from JP Morgan Chase.

“The Venture Miami Opportunity Program gives female business owners in Miami the opportunity to take advantage of the momentum that is happening in our city to participate in the #MiamiTech game,” said former Chairman of the FU Alumni Association, Black Alumni Panther. Paul says. Founder of Network and Black Professionals Network. “I was born and raised in Miami, graduated from FIU and started a business in the area. This move is #MiamiMade and that’s exactly how I want to be defined. I’ve already been in this area I want to take advantage of my existing work and become a female champion of colors that are often overlooked. “

Paul’s journey in Miami, a first-generation Haitian graduate, is comparable to many Miami women and FIU students working hard to realize their dreams as a minority. While at the FIU, Paul was president of the Students’ Union in 2008. In 2009 he was the first Chairman of the Black Student Union Council. In 2010, he was the first President of the Black Alumni Panther Network.

After graduating from Florida International University, Paul went north to Nova Southeastern University and received his PhD in Law in 2014. Immediately after realizing his love for the community, Paul is a corporate partner who helps community and black professionals grow their careers, strengthen their businesses and build social capital.

“My love for this community is clear. As a problem solver and essentially a connector, I use that energy to revitalize the community beyond the conversations in the deficit framework, opportunities and affluence. We wanted to step into the future, “Paul said. .. “In addition, as a black ecosystem builder and entrepreneur, I have insights into what black households want, and I understand what funders want, and that’s why Venture Miami. The Opportunity Program is the perfect program to take these women and entrepreneurs to the next level. “

According to a recent report released by aīre ventures, the availability of investment in undervalued groups is consistently low, and as the mayor says, Miami is a minority-focused tech investor in Miami. It is necessary to build “capital of capital” by utilizing. With “human capital” that defines it.

“FIU understands that Miami is making a crucial move that could really lead us to the top,” Paul continued. “Student societies like FIU’s Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE) train the next generation of technical workforce, more than 250,000 graduates build their own empires and businesses, like FIU’s Master of Science (IoT). We are implementing a new and innovative program. With a collaborative partnership between cities, FIU will act as the perfect hub for building the talent of #MiamiTech, “Paul said.

During the first six weeks of the program, the cohort will meet with FIU and financial advisors within the community to prepare for catalytic investments with the goal of preparing at least 50% of participants to market during Miami. Create a strategic growth plan. Technology Month in April 2022.

“Our goal is to be made up of Miami people, build in Miami and push products for Miami,” Paul added. “We are #MiamiMade, and FIU in Miami and our partners at JPMorgan Chase want to make sure we know that #MiamiTech continues to transform into a city-wide movement.”

Applications for the Venture Miami Opportunity Program are still open. If you are ready to take your venture to the next level with #MiamiMade, please submit your application for the Venture Miami Opportunity Program by Tuesday, February 1st. Click here for the Venture Miami Opportunity Program.

