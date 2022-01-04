Forget about fitness trackers and smart glasses. Mojo Vision smart contact lenses want to do it all





Last time I saw Mojo Vision in January 2020. Lens is preparing for the next fitness training market.

James Martin / CNET This story is part of CES, where CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

It’s been two years since I had a small contact lens with a display in front of me. Mojo Vision’s technology aims to be a self-contained, FDA-approved testable prototype, promising a heads-up display that can be worn without glasses with its own motion sensor and processor. The initial focus of contact lenses is to help the visually impaired, which continues to be Mojo Vision’s long-term goal, but in its latest partnership with several fitness and sports companies, lenses are visible. We are investigating whether it acts as a reading for the fitness you wear. that too.

Mojo Vision works with companies that cover running (Adidas), hiking and cycling (Trailforks), yoga (Wearable X), snow sports (Slopes) and golf (18Birdies). According to Steve Sinclair, Senior Vice President of Products and Marketing at MojoVision, the partnership aims to determine what the optimal interface is and whether the fitness and sports training market is suitable.

Mojo Vision’s announcement is based on findings from the company’s collection of more than 1,300 sports enthusiasts, who tend to use wearables for data collection (of course) and benefit from better data access. Indicates that you will receive. Studies show that 50% wanted real-time data (again, not surprisingly based on the current fitness tracker market). Partnerships are aimed at exploring possibilities rather than keeping in mind all sorts of definitive solutions.

Mojo Vision

There are already many heads-up displays for sports, such as skiing and swimming goggles. What is unclear is whether wearable contact lenses with displays are useful rather than distracting. It’s also unclear if Mojo Vision’s lens interface uses eye movement-based controls or if display readings such as heart rate remain static. Or do you just want to see the clock? In a video chat discussion, Sinclair suggested focusing a lot of potential on training rather than live events.

Ultimately, the idea that a wearable display and glasses act as a readout connected to a fitness watch seems inevitable. Whether contact lenses are safer to use than a glance at your watch depends on how easy it is to put on and read your Mojo Vision lenses. I don’t know the answer yet, but it seems that the duplication of smart glasses and fitness trackers is just beginning.

