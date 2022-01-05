Google perfectly explains why you shouldn’t use Chrome





According to Google, Manifest V3 focuses on security, privacy and performance, but it can also break the Chrome browser extension used by millions of people.

Image: Lightspring / Shutterstock

In 2020, Google released Manifest V3. This is called a step towards security, privacy and performance.

After some time, on December 9, 2021, the Electronic Frontier Foundation labeled MV3 as “a conflict of interest resulting from Google controlling both the major web browsers and the largest Internet advertising networks.” did.

EFF is correct. And Google’s plans for MV3 are another reason why Google Chrome isn’t the best browser for Linux, Windows, and Mac.

Please let me explain.

What is Google Manifest V3 (MV3)?

Manifest V3 (MV3) for Chrome extensions is a set of guidelines on how Google’s web browser handles extensions. Developers can start uploading extensions to the Chrome Web Store starting with Chrome 8 released in January 2021. According to Google, MV3 is designed to provide security, performance, and privacy improvements while preserving or extending the functionality of extensions. Maintain the webby developer experience. “

Now, on the surface, MV3 can be seen as a means for very protective purposes. Why? There are browser extension developers who are creating malicious tools that compromise the security of the browser. To that end, MV3 will have a very long way to go to limit the functionality of web browser extensions. This is good. very good. It has also been postponed for a long time. Almost every day we hear about yet another threat to the safety of web browsers, but often we find that lack of security is an extension issue.

Therefore, it’s a big win for those who take the security of their web browsers seriously for Google to create guidance that prevents malicious people from doing what they’re doing. However, this coin has another side.

Google Manifest V3 causes problems for users and developers

There are many developers who create extensions that depend on millions of users. Some of its large user groups install ad blockers and other extensions to prevent websites from collecting and using data. A good example: According to the 2021 Page Fair Adblock report from advertising agency Blockthrough, 586 million people are using ad blocking software on mobile browsers and 257 million on desktop browsers. These are not a few. And these numbers will continue to grow as more and more sites deploy a higher percentage of ads. The question is, is the current number low enough for Google to get rid of them? With MV3, Chrome users who prefer to use a browser with an ad blocking extension can be unlucky.

To complicate this issue, if potentially breaking the ad blocker isn’t enough, MV3 negatively impacts user privacy by disabling extensions that block third-party tracking. May give. Google understands that privacy is important to users because Chrome offers a secret mode designed to prevent sites from tracking user activity. However, anyone using secret mode knows that it is not enough. It helps prevent tracking, but it doesn’t block ads. Also, it’s okay for businesses to advertise in ads because they need to keep the lights on, but not all ads are created the same and some are very malicious. I know there is. I know users who install ad blocking extensions as a way (hopefully) to prevent malicious ads from infecting their desktops. It’s a shame that MV3 can rob users of other tools they need to protect their privacy and the integrity of the devices they use.

In my view, Google perfectly shows why users need to migrate from Chrome.

Not just users

MV3 doesn’t just cause problems for end users. Developers can also face challenges. According to EFF, “Changes in Manifest V3 do not prevent malicious extensions, but they do hurt innovation, reduce extensions, and hurt actual performance. You have the right to ban remotely hosted code (with some exceptions such as user scripts), but this was a policy change and didn’t need to be bundled with other parts of Manifest V3. “

EFF is on target. Yes, Google needs to ban remote code (with a few exceptions). However, releasing guidance that breaks many of the third-party extensions is not the way to go. And for developers, this can lead to many of them having to work with two different code bases. One for Chrome and one for all other browsers. This is a suggestion that many developers do not accept.

Is it Google’s greatest benefit to prevent the development and use of ad blocking extensions? Probably not. However, they are in a rather nasty position by creating guidance that prevents these developers from creating non-malicious (often useful) add-ons. End users need to be able to take advantage of as much privacy as they need in their browser. Chrome also comes with a secret mode (which prevents tracking), making it clear that Google understands the importance of privacy.

What do those users do if Google’s MV3 is blocking the creation of Chrome ad blockers?

MV3 is another reason to stop using Chrome

In an ideal world, there is a set of widely agreed and enforceable user privacy and security rules that browser makers follow, as well as the number of countries that have legislation governing vehicle safety standards. .. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Google and other browser makers have too much time, capital, and resources to invest in their work to give third parties control. What’s more, Google needs to work with Apple, Microsoft, Mozilla, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi, and other browser makers who have a vested interest in this issue. It won’t happen again.

Another problem with using a third party is that no one has the proper authority to govern such an institution. And we all know how slow the government is to implement such changes. This is a technology that changes in a blink of an eye. If governments were involved, the need would probably have already been mitigated by the time they voted for something like this to exist.

I’m not waiting for a third party to control this situation, and you shouldn’t.

So what can you do? The solution is simple. Change your browser. Migrate to a browser that does not interfere with the use of ad blockers and other extensions that prevent data collection. Switch to a non-Chrome-based browser such as Firefox (for Linux, macOS, Windows) or Safari (for macOS). If you use a Chrome-based browser, you run the risk of not being able to install these extensions.

It’s your web browser, your experience, your security and your data. To enhance the privacy of your application and the data it uses, you need to make the final decision on what you can and cannot add.

Jonathan Mayer, an assistant professor of computer science and public relations at Princeton University, best describes it in a quote to EFF.

“Web browsers are supposed to act on behalf of users and respect their interests. Unfortunately, Chrome has a proven track record as a Google agent rather than a user agent. By default, this activity is a Google account. Encourage users to link to and implement new invasive advertising features. Google’s latest changes destroy Chrome’s privacy enhancements, despite academic research showing that no changes are needed. All of these user-hostile decisions are directly attributed to Google’s surveillance business. It’s a model and made possible by the dominance of the desktop browser market. “

