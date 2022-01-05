Promoting new TI sensor technology for a collision-free future, improving autonomous driving and vehicle safety »Dallas innovates





TI’s new radar sensors provide automotive engineers with more tools to drive vehicle innovation. [Source image: Texas Instruments]

Dallas-based Texas Instruments unveiled a new radar sensor at CES 2022 in Las Vegas today that can detect objects up to 40% away from the vehicle. The new sensor improves autonomous driving and vehicle safety by more accurately monitoring blind spots and navigating corners and corners to avoid collisions.

“Lane changes and navigating narrow corners represent some of the most complex design challenges for our customers today,” said Yariv Raveh, manager of TI millimeter-wave radar, in a statement. “To create a safer driving experience, driver assistance systems need to process large amounts of data quickly and accurately and communicate clearly with the driver.”

vision? “Future without collision”

The radar sensor AWR2944 is the latest entry in TI’s extensive portfolio of analog and embedded processing products and technologies for the automotive industry. The new sensor is an extension of TI’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for sensing objects.

The sensor not only recognizes oncoming vehicles up to 40% away, but is also about 30% smaller than other radar sensors currently available and offers 33% higher resolution than other sensors.

Vehicle technology sensors and software

According to Fierce Electronics, TI’s director of automotive systems engineering, Ryan Manack, said that some high-end vehicles need to process up to 100 million lines of code quickly, requiring more sensor platform updates. I am saying.

According to the Federal Highway Authority, the improved performance of the new sensor addresses the fact that more than half of all fatal and injured collisions occur at or near intersections, according to TI. That is. The new sensors will also assist automakers in the vehicle safety requirements of the New Vehicle Assessment Program for improving steering systems to support advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving.

“Visibility around the corner has historically been difficult for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. This challenge gives us the opportunity to design high-quality premium ADAS technology that helps improve vehicle perception. We do, “said Curt Moore, Manager of TI’s Jacinto Processors. “For automatic parking and driving, devices such as the AWR2944 sensor can see farther and the data can be processed seamlessly by the Jacinto processor, improving recognition and safety.”

Last October, TI unveiled a groundbreaking 3D position sensor for smart factory operations, and in November to Sherman, who worth up to $ 30 billion in investment and support up to 3,000 jobs. Announced up to four new semiconductor wafer manufacturing plants.

