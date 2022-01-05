BlackBerry pulls its pioneering mobile phone plug





The service of the BlackBerry mobile device, a mobile device that was once favored by Wall Street, Capitol Hill and the media, shut down completely on Tuesday, closing the door to technology that pioneered the communications revolution.

BlackBerry announced in September 2020 that it will stop updating the device’s operating system and software on January 4, 2022. This move affects devices running BlackBerry 7.1 OS, earlier platforms, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1. Other related services, such as BlackBerry Messenger and BlackBerry-hosted email, will also be terminated.

“As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software over a carrier or Wi-Fi connection will definitely feature data, phone, SMS, 9-1-1 (emergency) features, etc. No more, “says BlackBerry. That website.

BlackBerry phones that use the Android operating system will continue to work, but the company will no longer update the platform or related services.

Blackberries and their devices became prominent in the early 2000s, partly because they were untraceable pioneers of private messaging. Since then, Apple and Google have introduced encrypted messaging technology to mobile phones, and most US wireless customers are now migrating to iPhone or Android devices.

“RIP Blackberry”

During BlackBerry’s heyday, Bold, Curve, Pearl, and Storm phones were one of the most coveted mobile devices, some called “Crackberry” in honor of their popularity and enthusiastic customer base. Formerly known as Research in Motion, the company stopped manufacturing mobile phones in 2016.

Blackberry CEO 04:02 about the future of the company

There is no official tally for the number of people still using pre-Android BlackBerry devices, but fans recalled on social media about older phones.

“Like many of us, I stopped using my beloved BlackBerry cell phone a few years ago, but it’s still sad to see its official end today,” said CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. Tweeted. “Thanks to BlackBerry for doing what you did.”

PGA golfer Ian Poulter tweeted, “I’m sad to see BlackBerry go,” and Christina Molillo, a Microsoft employee in Georgia, tweeted “RIP Blackberry.”

“You’re great and my favorite mobile device, but I’ve found a new love — the iPhone,” Morillo tweeted.

Rip blackberries. I used to love you so much that I also did commercials for you. But then I lost the temptation and bit the forbidden Apple, and my innocence was lost. sorry. x pic.twitter.com/vdmgqSVSCz

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 4, 2022

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and worth more than $ 5 billion, BlackBerry is currently focused on selling cybersecurity software. In fiscal year 2021, the Canadian company lost $ 1.1 billion in revenue of $ 883 million. Third-quarter results improved slightly as Blackberry generated $ 184 million in revenue for healthy demand for cybersecurity software.

Despite these sharp losses, BlackBerry got a lot of attention last year as investors invested in their own stock and other “meme stocks,” especially those of video game retailer GameStop. In January 2020, BlackBerry shares traded for about $ 7. A few weeks later, it surged 255% to about $ 29. Shares closed at $ 9.33 on Tuesday.

Christopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a CBS MoneyWatch reporter covering business, consumer and financial stories, from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcy and sports businesses.

