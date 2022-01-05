CBC, Bell urges Ottawa to force Google and Facebook to share income among broadcasters: Documents





Bell told the government that “digital services that provide news articles to platform users” support a “must financially contribute” regime.

Anja Karadeglija

January 4, 2022

Some of Canada’s largest broadcasters have urged the federal government to force Google and Facebook to share their income with them and need their money for their embarrassed local television news business. Insisted that.

Belmedia said it cannot continue to operate its news business indefinitely with losses, the company said in a submission to the Canadian Heritage Talks on the Free Government, which promised news compensation legislation gained through access to information.

Bell, which includes CTV in the Bell Media division, said he firmly believes that all Canadian broadcasters that collect and produce news should be included in the news compensation system.

More than three-quarters of local TV stations haven’t made money in the last few years and have suffered a total loss of $ 340.7 million since 2012. In fact, local television is buckling under extreme financial pressure, and the sector hasn’t been profitable since 2012. Over the last five years, cumulative revenues for privately owned TV and radio stations have fallen by $ 1.36 billion.

Bell submitted this document as part of the initial consultation, and the government has taken steps in a law aimed at contacting specific stakeholders and getting web giants to share their income with news publishers. I asked if I should. Since then, the Liberal government has stated that it will follow Australia’s model of imposing bargaining rules on publishers and online platforms. News media published online, such as television and radio stations, are applied for inclusion in the Australian News Media Negotiation Code.

In mid-December, a power of attorney to Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez instructed him to introduce legislation to level the competition between global platforms and Canadian retailers by early 2022. ..

The biggest targets of the law are Google and Facebook, whose parent companies rebranded to Meta in October. Both companies earn an estimated 80% of all Canadian digital advertising revenue.

As revenues decline and Big Tech enters, there are three options to help Liberal Party of Canada journalism push digital service taxes on tech giants.

The National Post requested all 46 documents submitted during the first phase of the spring consultations. The partially edited document released by the government did not include comments submitted by Google, Apple News Canada, or another major broadcaster, Rogers. There were notes from at least one meeting with Reddit, but not from a conversation with a representative of Meta, one of the companies that said the government provided the information verbally. ..

Bell told the government that all online digital services that provide news articles to platform users support a system that must contribute financially to the news ecosystem.

The company claims that broadcasters have brought content online, but haven’t earned enough revenue from online advertising and can’t justify the cost of funding its operations, and Google and Facebook’s online advertising revenues continue to grow. There is.

They claimed that these digital platforms were profiting at the expense of Canadian broadcasters, while at the same time benefiting from content created through local news infrastructure (ie, local journalists and news gathering resources). ..

Frankly, without the news content provided by journalists, these platforms will provide significantly less content.

Corus, the owner of Global, claims that the press is effectively forced to use Google, and companies can choose not to index by Google. This will prevent Google from monetizing news content, but it will lose significant market connectivity.

Similarly, media outlets that don’t post content on Facebook or Instagram are separating themselves from the 25.5 million Canadians who use these platforms, Chorus said. Those who choose to participate will participate under the terms of Facebook. In this case, we bear all the costs of creating the content, and Facebook has almost all the tools to monetize the content.

The Canadian Association of Broadcasters told the government that more than 75% of Canadians use television and radio to get news, and the value of news content to digital platforms is clear, according to a 2018 report. I did.

According to the CAB, it can help direct audiences to news sites and create some value for publishers, but the value of user interaction through the ability to collect, aggregate, resell, and leverage user data through algorithms. Holds most of.

In its submission, CBC / Radio-Canada noted that public broadcasting, Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Special Broadcasting Service are included in the Australian regime.

All funds that CBC will get from its digital platform will be reinvested in Canadian content. This includes, but is not limited to, our digital assets.

The CBC urged the government to act promptly. If it takes too long to resolve, many media outlets will be closed, many journalists will be dismissed or undeveloped, false and disinformation will continue to spread, and the sowing department of our institution and community. It causes distrust.

