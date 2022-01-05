Invoxia Smart Dog Collar is a fitness tracker for pets.





Humans are not the only ones who can wear a health and fitness tracker. One company that appears at CES believes that your pet should also have them.

Technology company Invoxia has introduced Smart Dog Collar, which uses sensors and other technologies to monitor a dog’s health, track the dog’s whereabouts, and alert owners of potential health problems.

The collar contains a small radar sensor that can measure your dog’s respiratory rate and heart rate. Use Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth to track your pet’s physical location in case the pet gets lost or escapes. Users can also be alerted if the dog escapes.

It also measures the dog’s daily life, such as walking, resting, and eating. The collar is paired with the app that owners use to track the health of their pets.

Best technology in CES 2022: zoom-enabled Lenovo Thinkpad, new Samsung Galaxy phone, smart bathtub

Amazon Echo Show 15: Is all that screen space worth $ 249.99?

“Until now, it has been difficult to collect data, so few studies provide important feedback on pet health from day-to-day activities and continuous monitoring,” Invoxia CEO Amélie Caudron said in a statement. I am saying. “Smart Collar allows us to collect large amounts of data over time, opening a great door to studying the correlation between vital signs and canine disease. You can discover cures and medicines. “

The French-based company will start selling collars for an estimated $ 99 this summer. You will also need a monthly subscription of $ 12.99 per month. Collars will initially be available for medium to large dogs, according to Invoxia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2022/01/04/invoxia-smart-dog-collar-ces-2022/9092729002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

