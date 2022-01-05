



BMW has announced the iX M60, the latest high-performance electric vehicle from the German carmaker, and the second EV to be released under the race-inspired M brand. Launched in the summer of 2022, the iX M60 will feature two electric motors, 610 braking horsepower and a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge.

There are other striking specs to note, such as 811lb-ft near-instantaneous torque at launch control and an acceleration time of 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds. According to BMW, the power supply of the M-only electric drivetrain continues over high load ranges, so when properly equipped, acceleration remains nearly constant up to an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

BMW M, an abbreviation for motorsport, was born in May 1972 and was devised to support corporate racing activities. Currently, as the brand’s 50th anniversary approaches, it is being integrated into the BMW sarguable belted effort to move from dirty internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

The BMW iX M60 is equipped with a usable 106.3kWh high capacity 111.5kWh battery. By comparison, the most powerful Tesla, the long-range Model S, has a 100kWh battery and the Mercedes-Benz flagship EQS sedan has a capacity of 107.8kWh over a 350-mile range.

In terms of charging, BMW says it takes 97 minutes to reach 10 to 80 percent while connected to a 25 amp system that offers a 50 kW charge. When connected to a 250 amp charger that delivers 100 kW of power, that time is reduced to 49 minutes. Also, when connected to a DC quick charger that delivers 250kW of power, the iX M60 takes only 35 minutes to charge 10-80 percent.

The company plans to introduce a completely new software package and advanced driver assistance functions to the iXM60. Among the features onboard the vehicle are the new computing platforms with partially automated driving and self-parking capabilities.

In particular, BMW states that it does not use rare earth materials to power the iX M60s2 motor. Instead, the motor operates on the principle of a current-operated synchronous machine. BMW explains that the excitation of the rotor is triggered by the supply of accurately measured electrical energy.

Most electric motors are driven by permanent magnets (sometimes below the pack of playing cards) made of rare earth metals. With magnets, the motor converts electricity into motion and powers the vehicle. These rare earth magnets are mostly made of neodymium (NdFeB) and are almost entirely mined and processed in China.

BMW states that higher energy densities can be achieved, especially with rear motors, by using the principle of synchronous machines that are powered by current energy. This allows automakers to achieve the levels of performance expected of M-series vehicles.

BMW will launch a number of new EVs over the next few years with the goal of achieving 50% of sales by 2030. Later this year, the company will release an i4 electric sedan with a range of up to 300 miles. The low spec model is $ 55,400. We are also developing electric versions of the 5 Series and 7 Series sedans and the entry-level X1 SUV.

This means that almost all German luxury car makers will soon have all-electric variations in their most popular cars. A fully electric version of the most popular BMW 3 Series in the United States has already been discovered in camouflage testing.

But there were some twists. The all-electric version of the best-selling X3 SUV, the iX3, is not available in the United States and is only available in Europe and China. And the small i3 electric hatchback was discontinued last year after low sales.

