Google Cloud Acquires SOAR Provider Siemplify for $ 500 Million





Google Cloud plans to integrate Simplifys functionality into the Chronicle cloud service.

Google Cloud further enhances its security capabilities by investing $ 500 million in Israeli security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider Siemplify.

Google Cloud plans to invest in SOAR functionality based on the Siemplify cloud service.

A “great move” for both vendors

Eric Parizo is the Principal Analyst for Omdias Cyber ​​Security Operations Intelligence Services. (Omdia and Channel Futures share parent company Informa.) He said the acquisition was a “really great move” for both Google Cloud and Siemplify.

“In the case of Google Cloud, the purchase provides a powerful SOAR feature overall. [and] Notable response automation enables Google Cloud to leverage its relatively mature technology to enhance its efforts to become a full-featured provider of threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities for enterprises. “He said. “Currently, that Google Chronicle solution is great at capturing threat data and performing rapid, rule-based real-time detection, but with analytics-based detection, event prioritization, threat response, and more. There’s a way to get into that important area. Siemplify is useful in all these areas, but it’s clear that it’s especially relevant. “

Pariso said that Shem Prefy did everything he could on its own. However, the challenge was to expand the overall market available without incurring huge new debt.

“Vendors were hesitant to move to threat intelligence and enhanced detection and response (XDR), and there were few good options,” he said. “Omdia understands the strategy of strengthening partnerships with MSSP and opening up new business opportunities in areas such as business intelligence and crisis communications.

Few Pure-Play SOAR vendors left

Think of Siemplify as one of the last pure SOAR vendors. The acquisition underscores the beginning of the end of SOAR as a viable standalone market segment, Parizo said.

“In the future, SOAR will primarily be a feature within the broader next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) platform,” he said.

Sunil Potti is Vice President and General Manager of Google Cloud Security.

“In an era of rapid cyberattack frequency and sophistication, there has never been a better time to integrate these two companies,” he said. “The two of us share the belief that security analysts need to be able to resolve more incidents in a more complex way with less effort and expertise. Using Siemplify. , Change rules about how organizations look for, detect, and respond to threats. “

According to Potty, the Siemplify platform allows security teams to better manage risk and reduce the cost of responding to threats. It also helps improve SOC performance. This is achieved by reducing the load on the case, increasing the productivity of analysts, and increasing the visibility of the entire workflow.

An important milestone in Siemplify’s journey

Amos Stern is the CEO and co-founder of Siemplify. He said the acquisition was “an important milestone in Siemplify’s journey.”

“When co-founders Alon Cohen and Garry Fatakhov and I launched Siemplify in 2015, our experience in building and training SOCs around the world has shown that security operations are a function that is in desperate need of innovation. Everyone knew, “he said.

SOAR as a category didn’t exist yet, Stern said. Siemplify focuses on building a security operations platform that improves the way security teams respond to cyber threats.

According to Stern, Google Cloud in August promised to invest $ 10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years.

“We couldn’t be so excited to work with Google Cloud to drive innovation and help more security teams take their operations to a whole new level,” he said. “We would like to thank our customers and partners for their continued business and trust in our team. We provide an open ecosystem, minimize vendor lock-in, and leverage the best solutions. With Google Clouds’ commitment and support for multi-cloud environments, we are confident that we can provide more innovation while staying true to our values. “

Increasing demand for SOAR

James Brear is the CEO of Swimlane, a low-code security automation company. He said the acquisition of Siemplify is a testament to the growing demand for security automation and SOAR.

“Google recognizes that no matter how many security tools a company buys or employs security specialists, it needs to lock in its investment in a security-automated recording system that can squeeze out noise and trigger appropriate actions. There is, in just a few seconds, “he said.

