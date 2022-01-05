What does Silicon Valley learn from Holmes’ beliefs?





San Jose, California. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ conviction of fraud offers the arrogant culture of Silicon Valley and could hype some valuable lessons.

Does anyone in the tech industry really remember this moment? Don’t count on it.

Holmes was convicted on Monday by tricking investors into developing an innovative medical device that could detect numerous illnesses and conditions in a few drops of blood. According to legal experts, she is unlikely to be sentenced to the maximum sentence, but she can face up to 20 years in prison for each indictment.

Federal prosecutors described Holmes as a charlatan obsessed with fame and wealth. For seven days as a witness, she establishes herself as a visionary pioneer emotionally and sexually abused by her former lover and business partner Sunny Balwani in the male-dominated Silicon Valley. Did.

The trial also revealed the pitfall that one of the dependable moves of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, whether for good reason or not, conveys infinite optimism. That spirit helped incubate breakthrough companies such as Google, Netflix, Facebook and Apple. Apple was co-founded by Steve Jobs, one of Holmes’ heroes.

But few expect her beliefs to lower the wattage of bold promises and bold exaggerations that are a daily part of the hustle and bustle of innovation in the tech industry.

Holmes’ conviction will send a message to the CEO that pushing the limits has consequences, suggested Ellen Kreitzberg, a law professor at Santa Clara University who attended the trial. On the other hand, she said investors still want to make more money with promising ideas. They always ask for a gold ring.

Holmes remained seated and did not express any visible emotions when the verdict was read. She bowed several times before the jury was voted by US District Judge Edward Davila. After the judge left the courtroom to meet the jury individually, Holmes stood up to hug her partner, Billy Evans, and her parents before leaving with her lawyer.

The bold dream Holmes pursued when he founded Theranos at the age of 19 in 2003 became a nightmare by the time he was charged with a felony in 2018.

During that period, Holmes moved from the unknown to the Silicon Valley sensation. Silicon Valley has accumulated $ 4.5 billion in paper assets and has failed. Her downfall will be analyzed in documentaries, books and podcasts and will soon be rehashed in a HuluTV series called Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried.

Holmes scans for hundreds of illnesses and other health problems in a painless, convenient, and inexpensive way by sticking a finger and collecting a few drops of blood instead of inserting a needle into a vein. I started to do it. She sought to overthrow an industry dominated by giant testing companies such as Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp. First, we set up minilabs in Walgreens and Safeway stores across the United States and used a small Theranos device called Edison to run faster, unobtrusive blood. test.

Follow trends that affect the local economy

Subscribe to a free business with the Bay Newsletter

Carefully analyze the latest business and consumer news and insights you need to know every Wednesday.

Holmes’ concept and the way it was presented attracted wealthy investors who were eager to buy early stock in a game-changing company. This is $ 900 million for Theranos from knowledgeable billionaires such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and software mogul Larry Ellison, as well as wealthy families such as Wal-Mart’s Walton and the DeVos clan behind Amway. Helped to procure the above.

Holmes also called on a connected board of directors, including two former US Secretaries of State, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz. Former Senator Sam Nunn; Former CEO of Wells Fargo, Richard Kobasevic. She captivated former President Bill Clinton with a presentation on stage and impressed then-Vice President Joe Biden, who enthusiastically praised her during the 2015 Seranos Institute tour.

What most people didn’t know at the time was that Theranos’ blood testing technology continued to produce misleading results. As a result, patients had to take regular blood draws instead of the promised fingertips, and Theranos secretly tested these samples using conventional machines in a traditional laboratory environment. Evidence presented at the trial also showed that Holmes lied about a deal allegedly made by Theranos with major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and the US military.

Deception backfired in 2015 after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal and Theranos’ regulatory audits uncovered potentially dangerous flaws in corporate technology and eventually collapsed.

Holmes occasionally expressed dissatisfaction with addressing various issues in his testimony, but often claimed that the prosecution had forgotten the circumstances surrounding some of the key events in the limelight. She claimed that Theranos never stopped believing that it was on the verge of refining its technology.

Instead, she blamed Balwani. Balwani was secretly living with Theranos when he was Chief Operating Officer from 2009 to 2016.

Holmes testified that he was disappointed because he couldn’t deal with the laboratory problem that Balwani promised to fix, and in the most dramatic testimony of the trial, he pawned her with a pattern of long-term abuse while exercising control. About her diet, sleeping habits, and friendship. She said this all happened after she was raped by an unnamed perpetrator while she was still at Stanford.

MICHAEL LIEDT KEAP technical writer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2022/01/04/what-will-silicon-valley-learn-from-holmes-conviction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos