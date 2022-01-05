AMD unveils $ 200 graphics card and new chip at CES presentation, inventory declining





Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. fell on Tuesday after chip makers announced new desktop and laptop chips at CES 2022, including low-priced game cards.

AMD AMD’s -3.87% stake opened 0.5% on Tuesday and then fell 3.9% to $ 144.42. This is because CEO Lisa Su unveiled a new product at an event related to the Annual Technical Conference in Las Vegas.

According to Sue, the company plans to release 20 new Ryzen 6000 series laptop processors and 3 new Radeon RX 6000 SGPUs for thin gaming laptops starting in February. According to Sue, ultra-thin gaming laptops are the fastest growing PC segment, selling more than three times faster than traditional gaming laptops.

AMD will also release five new Radeon RX 6000M GPUs for premium gaming laptops and two new desktop gaming cards. The Radeon RX 6500 XT, available on January 19th for $ 199, and the Radeon RX 6400, available on pre-built systems in the first half. This year’s.

In March, AMD released the Radeon RX 6700 XT for $ 479 MSRP, setting the price between NVDA of Nvidia Corp., the RTX 3060 Ti card at -2.76% $ 399 and the RTX 3070 card at $ 499.

AMD announced that it will release eight models in 2021 and more than 18 models of the Radeon RX 6000 series in 2022 from more than 300 system builders, graphics card partners, and partner brand suppliers.

AMD’s share has increased 56% in the last 12 months, with a 44% increase in PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX, -0.45%, and a 30% increase in S & P 500 Index SPX, -0.06%.

