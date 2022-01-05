Hisense adopts Google TV for 2022 lineup





As Google TV continues the company’s strategy for living rooms, Hisense will join the club as it transitions from Android TV to Google TV in its 2022 lineup. This is what comes.

Hisense seemed hesitant to adopt Google TV with last year’s model, but the company is fully embracing the new experience with its new lineup. From Hisense’s high-end QLED models to super-affordable budget models, everything runs Google TV right away.

Starting from the high end, the Hisense U9H has a single 75-inch, $ 3,199 mini LED model. The U9H can reach 2,000 knit brightness, has 1,280 local dimming zones, uses quantum dot technology, and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ along with other HDR formats. The U9H will be available at the end of summer.

Stepping down to a more reasonable starting price of $ 1,099, the Hisense U8H series includes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. All of these include QuantomDot technology and a 120Hz refresh rate plus mini LED technology. If Dolby Vision IQ and other HDR formats are supported, peak brightness is highest at 1,500 knits. These TVs also feature variable refresh rates via HDMI and support for console low latency modes. Like the Hisense U8G reviewed last year, the Google Assistant is also supported by the built-in microphone for “Hey Google” support. The 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes of the U7H series closely match the U8H series with specifications that support a refresh rate of 120Hz, with a low starting price of $ 799. These models will be available in the midsummer of 2022.

Hisense U6H Hisense U7H

The Hisense U6H series is the last ULED lineup of the year, with a starting price of $ 579 for the 55-inch model, which will increase for the 65-inch and 75-inch models. The main drawback of this version is that it uses a refresh rate of 60Hz, but it retains support for variable refresh rates, Dolby Vision IQ, Quantum Dor, and other key features.

Meanwhile, Hisense’s budget lineup has also won Google TV, and the A7H and A6H series offer new experiences starting at $ 299 and above. The A6H series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, with resolutions starting at $ 299 for 4K and the A7H for $ 1,699 for 85-inch models. These TVs do not have features such as variable refresh rates, but they do support low latency input, Dolby Vision, and more.

The A4H series, on the other hand, costs only $ 199, is 32, 40, and 43 inches in size, and starts at the ultra-low price of a 2K screen. All of these budget-friendly TVs will be available this spring.

Hisense today launches the PX1-Pro TriChoma Laser Cinema for $ 3,999 and the L5G4K Smart Laser TV for $ 4,499. Both use Android TV.

Google TV Details:

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/01/04/hisense-google-tv-2022-mini-led/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos