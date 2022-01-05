Despite the lack of big names, CES2022 is ready to use





Despite a clear escape from the world’s largest and most prestigious innovation and technology showcase, CES 2022 is extremely vibrant, prosperous and ready to take action.

This year’s CES look and feel is different. This is because the attendance is about 40% of the normal attendance. (Courtesy: Kenny Fried)

News and headlines from Las Vegas over the past two weeks have undoubtedly caught the attention of the tired, alert public.

Yes, Amazon, Google and Microsoft have withdrawn from CES. The same is true for Meta / Facebook, AT & T, Lenovo, Procter & Gamble, etc.

Karen Chupuka, executive vice president of Arlington-based consumer, is true that some large companies have withdrawn, but often small ones investing their money in dreams and visions. CES is important for a big entrepreneur. Technology Association (CTA) to create CES.

They are investing a lot in their beliefs about what they are doing. So it’s very important that they come here and meet people all over the world, “she said. “As a small business, it’s difficult to scale up. CES offers a truly unique opportunity for everyone to come together and find ways to improve their next business partner, next investor, and even ideas. Offers.”

One of the things that makes CES important is how CES connects not only large brands, but also small businesses with great potential.

There are companies that have become large companies, or at least large companies, starting from Eureka Park this year, “he said, and I think it is important to bring that spirit together this year as well. ..

Withdrawal from CES is certainly not the best scenario for a well-known brand player in consumer technology, but the truth is that such companies usually use scale, scale, and influence to absorb hits and get into the media. You can afford to tell the story. And the general public.

After all, CES provides an ideal forum for uncovering new concepts and introducing innovation, but if these companies really want to spread the news, even without attendees, listen. increase. Jabra has already announced the launch of the Elite 4 running earphones that are perfect for images. Samsung previously announced the full line of 2022 QLED TVs. Alienware has also premiered ConceptNyx, which streams games to multiple screens at the same time.

But for those who have made the difficult decision to withdraw, the optics associated with their potential continuity have undoubtedly played a role.

“Because the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and guests is our top priority, we have decided to cancel Mercedes-Benz AG’s participation in CES2022 due to the current situation associated with the COVID-19 virus. I’m writing a spokesperson for a German car maker.

Adam Roush (center) of startup Chessup says CES is worth the risk. (Courtesy: Kenny Fried)

Similar statements from other companies are free to flow through cyberspace. But for small businesses that are already spending their time, investing people and resources in withdrawing their investment in CES is not just an option.

Adam Roush, a Chessup co-founder and chief design officer who created a smart connected chess board with a chess instructor at a Kansas-based startup, has no way to justify not attending CES. There was no.

We have been working on this concept for two years. Over the last two months, we’ve worked crazy, fixing some bugs and finding that this isn’t just a prototype, it’s a functional product that’s really fun to play. It’s hard not to want to scream it from the roof. So, apart from all the terms of the year, it’s worth the risk to us as we were really excited to share what we built.

For the French company Veritise, participation in a pandemic actually provided a sense of legitimacy for its involvement.

According to the company’s spokesman John Sipnievsky, blockchain can be used for real-world human verification.

“In the case of COVID, many countries use QR codes to check people’s vaccination status. The problem with QR codes is that unvaccinated people can exchange QR codes with others. Through Veritise, we actually verify that the QR code is genuine for that particular person to prevent unauthorized use of the COVID vaccine.

Of course, Veritise is an exception to the rules. Fully aware of the international concerns associated with pandemics, CES does everything it can to ensure a safe and secure show while providing the impact of the event becoming known. I did.

With its return to its first live status since January 2020, CES will have a different look and feel. The total number of participants is about 40% of the normal number. The aisles will be wider, directional flows will be specified, masks will be required, and the show will end one day earlier than originally planned. In addition, all participants must present proof of vaccination and will be provided with access to a free COVID test kit.

And for 2022, CES will continue to use the very technology that fuels Shaw’s leading industry.

CES2022, which integrates the elements of last year’s fully virtual show, exists as a hybrid event. All exhibitors received what is called their own digital activation. This enables online interaction between exhibitors, attendees, analysts, investors, partners and the media.

For the city of Las Vegas, hosting this week’s event is like a double-edged sword.

We will respect your personal decision to travel or attend an event directly. However, the CTA implements an additional layer of health and safety measures that ensure that CES will be a fully vaccinated show and provide exhibitors and attendees with a free COVID test kit. Did a great job, said Lori Nelson Craft, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Senior Vice President of Communications.

We thank the CTA for how aggressive it was to provide participants and exhibitors with the safest and healthiest environment.

After 53 years of face-to-face shows and a year of full online distribution, I was trying to see how this 55th edition of CES would unfold. Will it be a year’s blip, or are we really looking at future snapshots?

I know the answer well in 4 days.

Steve Winter and Kenny Fried are WTOP contributors working at Brotman | Winter | Fried, a division of Sage Communications.

