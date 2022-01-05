OnePlus 10 Pro has a flagship Android spec





Rather than announcing all the details of OnePlus 10 Pro’s flagship product, OnePlus chooses to separate the details into IVs and IVs. First, we released the official teaser image that revealed the design of the mobile phone with the release date in China on January 11. We are pleased to announce the specifications of the phone including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ultra-fast charging and 5,000mAh battery.

If you’ve been keeping up with Android news for the past few months, none of these details are surprising. All of the US flagship Android phones tend to be equipped with Qualcomms’ most powerful processors, and if there’s interesting news here, OnePlus jumps a bit at Samsung and is the first major smartphone to use a new chip. Will be.

The rest of the specs are probably exactly what you would expect. Unfortunately, OnePlus still omits some important details such as RAM capacity, price, exact screen size, and release date outside of China for each model. In any case, here are some of the specs that are revealed today:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera: 48MP + 50 MP + 8MP, Dual OIS Front Camera: 32MP Display: 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPP Battery: 5,000mAh Wired Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Wireless Charging: 50W AirVOOC OS: OxygenOS 12 Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

There are a few things to note in that list. OnePlus 10 uses the Oppos operating system and the Oppos brand for its fast charging system. Previously, OnePlus used the same system, but with its own Warp Charge brand. Branding aside, the rated speeds are still ridiculously fast. The dimensions also show that the OnePlus 10 Pro is a very large phone, about the same size as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As with modern Android smartphones, there are many rumors that it will close the gap. The RAM option was 8GB or 12GB and required 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the rest of the details, including the rumored April release, you’ll have to wait for OnePlus to provide more details in the next or subsequent announcement.

Why are companies like OnePlus and Google revealing the details of the new phone instead of giving us one announcement? Your guess is as good as our guess, but the obvious one is probably correct: it gives them multiple bites at Apple.

