CES 2022 Innovation Awards: Bodyfriends Pharaoh O2 offers medical technology benefits with a luxurious design





CES2022 Innovation Award winner Pharaoh O2 comes from Bodyfriend, a well-known Korean health tech company that offers massage chairs with complex and luxurious designs. The goal of the Bodyfriend Massage Chair is to relax a stressful day, relieve muscle tension and hard work, and bring about overall health.

CES 2022 Innovation Award Winner: Bodyfriend’s Pharaoh O2

(Photo: Bodyfriend) The CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning product, the Pharaoh O2, brings a new and improved version of the popular luxury massage chair. Bodyfriends not only bring relaxation to the table, but also the benefits of health techniques to improve overall health.

Bodyfriend brought many products to its innovation showcase at the event, but one device was in the limelight and it was Pharaoh O2 who won the CES2022 Innovation Award. Healthtech devices offer more than just what you can see. That’s because the Pharaoh O2 is more luxurious and relaxing than anything else.

Pharaoh O2 brings the XD PRO massage module to the table. This is a way for body friends to relieve stress and fatigue in a person’s body. It also provides perineal massage and O2 care functions to further promote circulation.

The Innovation Awards represent the use and functionality of the product and are the best products on the list. But Bodyfriend is also worth checking out other products. Also, bring other devices to the table.

Also read: CES 2022: Oral-B’s smart toothbrush IO series connects to your iPhone using real-time dental coaching

Bodyfriend’s CES2022 Showcase: What’s New?

Bodyfriend’s CES2022 showcase brings new products and offers massage chairs.

Who knew that massage chairs focus on health technology as well as entertainment purposes? Bodyfriend will change this in the release as it brings more of what is visible in its products.

CES2022 and other showcases at the event

Technology companies are preparing for the Consumer Electronics Show all year round in time for January each year, bringing innovation to the world. However, in 2022, we are faced with the threat of Omicron variants.

Companies were torn to present online or face-to-face, as the organizers initially set up to do here.

Although some companies have already dropped out of the showcase, organizers and some people believe that the show must continue the event as it is happening now. The long-awaited prominent company at CES 2022 has canceled its appearance to protect its employees and staff from exposure.

Nonetheless, CES 2022 brings a range of new technology devices around the world, from everyday portable technology to health technology such as Bodyfriend. While massage chairs are certainly affordable, this device offers more than just what you can see, making it an award-winning device at this year’s showcase.

Related Articles: CES 2022: EVOSONICS Introducing Evo Sleep, Sonic Calp Massager, and Other Healthcare Devices

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isaiah Richard Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/270071/20220104/ces-2022-innovation-award-bodyfriend-s-pharaoh-o2-provides-health-tech.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos