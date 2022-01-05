Final deadline for Ad Age 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards January 11th





The New Year is still in its infancy, but we’re already running out of time to apply for AdAge’s 2022 Agency A List and Creativity Awards. Please submit your 2021 achievements by the final deadline, Tuesday, January 11th, 5pm EST.

The annual A-List continues the tradition of honoring the best advertising agencies in the industry, and the sixth year of the Creativity Awards is for the people, jobs and companies behind the most creative business promotion campaigns and ideas. Shine light.

We were able to welcome a highly talented and diverse lineup of judges from top agencies such as Droga5, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Gut, McCann, Wieden + Kennedy and well-known brands such as McDonald’s, Microsoft and NFL. I’m honored. , New York Times, etc.

We’ve expanded this year’s program to add over 10 new categories (see here for details). We are pleased to announce that the annual gala has been revived. Winners will be honored directly in New York City in April.

The deadline for A-lists and Creativity Awards and the complete schedule for the list of categories are as follows: A submission form and a complete award description are available on the award site.

Join the 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards at AdAge.com/ACAwards2022.

Read: Everything about the new categories of AdAge’s A-List and Creativity Awards.

Deadlines and fees

The program has a step-by-step admission system. Unlike last year, the entry deadline for the A List and Creativity Awards is January 11, 2022.

Last Deadline Price: $ 600 per category.Deadline January 11, 2022, 5 pm Eastern Standard Time

There is no extension of the deadline beyond the above deadline.

2022 AD AGEA-List Award

Being on the A List is one of the most prestigious honors in advertising. This perception reflects the creativity that changes the game, bold leadership, and the ability to take the industry in new directions. The A list is selected only by the AdAge editorial staff. The A-List winners will be released in the March 14th issue and will be celebrated with the Creativity winners at the Gala in New York in April.

A-List winners are named in the following categories:

Agency of the Year and A-List Production Company of the Year and A-List Creative Agency of the Year Data & Insight Agency of the Year Design & Branding Agency of the Year In-House Agency of the Year International Agency of the Year Media Agency of the Year Multicultural Agency of the Year Agency of the Year Agency of the Year The Year

New category:

Agency Network of the Year Customer Experience Agency of the Year Holding Company of the Year Newcomer Agency of the Year Goal-led Agency of the Year Social Media / Influencer Agency of the Year

Enter your A list and creativity awards at AdAge.com/ACAwards2022

2022 AD AGE CREATIVITY AWARDS

Creativity Award winners represent the pinnacle of the industry and its future. The award celebrates the work of setting new standards, as well as individuals and businesses driving advertising and marketing with an innovative approach. At the Creativity Awards, the industry’s top leaders selected by Adage as judges select finalists and winners. The 2022 judges will be announced shortly.

Creativity Award finalists will be announced online in late March, and winners will be announced live with A-list winners at a face-to-face gala in New York City in April.

To be eligible for the Ad Age Creativity Awards, your work must be debuted and run between December 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

Creativity Award winners fall into the following categories:

jobs

This Year’s Ideas Best B-to-B Campaign NEW Best Work for Good: Pro Bono Best Work for Good: Brand Content Campaign of the Year Craft of the Year: Film / TV / Video Craft of the Year: Print / Design Craft of the Year: Digital / Social Creative Data Campaign of the Year NEWExperimental Campaign of the YearTech Innovation of the YearTiny But Mighty

Man

Chief Creative Officer of the Year Creative Director of the Year Creative of the Year Social Lead / Community Manager of the Year NEW Chief Strategy Officer of the Year Strategic Planner of the Year Media Planner of the Year Account Manager of the Year Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Creative marketing

Formerly in the “Business” category, it has been reorganized to more accurately reflect the spirit of Creativity Ward and to honor the industry’s most innovative brands and brand leaders. This category now includes the Brand CMO of the Year, which was previously on the A List.

Brand CMO of the Year Brand Manager of the Year Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year NEW Social Marketer of the Year NEW Best Rebrand NEW Best ROI: Working Best Product Launch of the Year Best Brand Launch of the Year D-to-C Brand of the Year Founder Year

Manufacturing

Agency Head of the Year NEW Agency Producer of the Year Director of the Year Director to Watch Editorial Company of the Year VFX Company of the Year Music & Sound Company of the Year

Enter your A-list and Creativity Awards at Adage.com/ACAwards2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adage.com/article/agency-news/ad-age-2022-list-and-creativity-awards-final-deadline-jan-11/2370916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos