Hisense brings Google TV to 2022 ULED line





Hisense has unveiled a new 2022 television at CES. It features 7 separate flat panel lines and 3 laser projector systems. The company is also upgrading to next year’s new smart platform, Google TV.

All-new TV

Hisense’s high-end TV ULED series has been completely revamped with the U6H, U7H, U8H, and U9H series. The U6H is an entry-level ULED model with enhanced color, Dolby Vision and Atmos compatibility, and quantum dot technology for a refresh rate of 60Hz. It’s available in screen sizes from 50 to 75 inches, and the 50-inch model is retailed for $ 579.99 (there are no other sizes or models yet).

The U7H is a step up, adding a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 digital tuner compatible with 4K HDR broadcasts, and AMD FreeSync to your mix. The U8H has the same functionality as the U7H, with a bright panel that Hisense claims can reach up to 1,500 cd / m ^ 2.

Finally, the U9H is a flagship model with a much more powerful and accurate mini LED backlight array than other ULED panels. The TV can reach up to 2,000 cd / m ^ 2 brightness and has 1,280 individual dimming zones. The U9H does not use Hisense’s previous flagship product, the U9DG’s 2 LCD layer dual cell technology. This seems more than a preview of ongoing TV features.

Below the ULED range, Hisense has announced three new low-cost TV lines: A4H, A6H, and A7H. The A6H and A7H are 4K TVs that lack quantum dot technology, but the A4H is the only 1080p TV in the company’s 2022 lineup.

Stick to Google (and Android) TV

All new Hisense ULED TVs and A6H and A7H lines use Google TV. This is an updated and streamlined version of the Android TV interface that the company has used on many of its past TVs. The A4H uses Android TV, which is functionally the same platform, but with an older design.

Hisense says it will continue to offer Roku TV and certain models that use the Comcast OS in 2022, but most major series models seem to use Google TV.

Two laser TVs and a home theater projector

Hisense also announced three new laser projection TV systems. The L5G 4K Smart Laser TV is the company’s latest laser TV model, a single package that combines a short focus laser projector with a unique 100-inch or 120-inch screen. The L9G TriChroma Laser TV is a high-end system with a unique screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 lumens.

If you are considering building a projection-based home theater system on your own terms, the company also announced the PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Short Focus Projector, which can project images from 90 to 130 degrees.

With the exception of the 50-inch U6H price, Hisense has not announced the price or availability of new TVs. I’ll update when this story is updated.

