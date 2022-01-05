Google Boost Regal Chief pays $ 23 million in shares (1)





Alphabet Inc.’s Legal Director expects his annual salary to increase from $ 650,000 to $ 1 million this year, as revealed in a securities filing Tuesday.

J. Kentwalker Jr., the company’s Chief Legal Officer and President of International Affairs, will also receive $ 23 million worth of performance and restricted equity units, according to an 8-K filing by Google’s parents. ..

The company said Walker was assigned a tranche of performance stock units with a target of $ 5 million and a tranche of limited stock units of $ 18 million.

Based in Mountain View, California, Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Walkers’ payment packages, which are part of a new compensation agreement for senior management team members.

According to Filing, Walker and three other executives are also eligible to participate in an annual bonus program of up to $ 2 million based on their contribution to Google’s social and environmental goals in 2022.

The other three executives are Alphabet and Ruth Porat, Google’s Chief Financial Officer. Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President of Google. And Philip Schindler, Google’s Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

Alphabet said it would reduce bonus payments if executives missed their target performance.

The Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Alphabets Board of Directors has approved the revised Compensation Transaction.

According to the company’s latest annual mandate solicitation, Walker received a total of nearly $ 51 million in compensation during fiscal 2020. Most of his compensation was provided in the form of a $ 50.2 million stock award that vests in four years.

Walker sold nearly $ 25.60 million in Alphabet stock last year, according to Filing. According to Bloomberg data, he owns about $ 7.3 million in Alphabet stock.

Bloomberg News reported in 2019 that Walker became one of the most powerful executives in the US technology sector.

A former Deputy Legal Advisor to eBay Inc., he joined Google as a Legal Advisor in 2006 and succeeded David Drummond, the company’s first outside advisor and former partner of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Walker assumed his main legal and global business roles in 2018.

Drummond, who became Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Alphabet and Google, left the company in 2020 in a question about his personal behavior.

Later that year, Google promoted Halimah DeLaine Prado and acted as its legal counsel. This has been vacant since the 2018 Walkers promotion.

