CES 2022: Samsung Odyssey Ark looks too graceful for the game





The ark rotated vertically.

Samsung This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Samsung is known for its innovative monitor design, so it’s not surprising that we decided to create a 55-inch curved 4K gaming monitor that can rotate vertically, which was teased by the CES2022. Not expected to ship until later this year, giving Samsung enough time to provide some important details. Or really details. It doesn’t seem to be a concept model, but the designer has a loose look and is typical of the concept.

So far, we don’t know anything useful about displays, such as panel technology or connectivity, and certainly the price. Until then, make sure the QD-OLED is less than $ 1,000. It’s probably not both, and unlikely the latter, but let the girl have a dream.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best mobile phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The first question that comes to mind is, “Why do you need a rotating version of a 55-inch monitor?” A portrait approaching 4 feet in height, which Samsung calls a cockpit-style view (it’s hard to estimate without knowing how curved it is). I don’t think it feels good to sit at a desk and look at it, but I’m afraid to fall. Also, when you use the controller to return to play, the curves will interfere with your vision and reduce accuracy unless you sit in a chair. Moreover, it would be too narrow. Perhaps it’s a good idea to place the two side by side (this may prevent them from rotating backwards).

View from above.

Samsung

It seems to be suitable for an all-in-one gaming chair that leans back and looks up. You are also more likely to play driving and flight simulations that will benefit from cockpit-type views. ..

But the ark is too elegant to stick to any of them. And, at least in the photos, it simply looks great with clean classic lines and subtle edge illumination that doesn’t resemble the company’s pretty clunky Odyssey gaming monitor lines. There is a similarly stylish wireless dial for managing lighting and interfaces.

Currently playing: Watch this: Samsung QD Display combines OLED and quantum dots

2:47

Unlike the other 55-inch monitors we’ve seen, the stand supports tilting and pivoting. “The multi-view option allows users to adjust the Odyssey Ark to their liking with a screen size that is fully adaptable to the game or program, without compromising the 4K display and bright and colorful images,” Samsung said. increase. But it’s not clear what that really means.

The company also announced several other monitors this week. In particular, it’s a small follow-up to the expensive 49-inch Odyssey G9 Neo QLED launched last July. The G9’s new 32-inch brother, the Odyssey Neo G8 (G85NB), needs to be more affordable than the $ 2,500 G9.

As with the G9 Neo QLED, Samsung offered only the G8 teaser, with no price or shipping date. Like its older siblings, it features a curved screen with 2,000 nits of peak brightness and high contrast in HDR, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms gray to gray response time. It has the same design as the Odyssey G7 and G9 (in white) and supports FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/samsungs-odyssey-ark-looks-too-graceful-for-gaming-ces-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos