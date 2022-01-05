Google will release the first monthly update for the Pixel this year, but the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will have to wait





When most Android device manufacturers offer new OS upgrades or security patches, modern phones usually tend to beat older models somewhere in the days or months. If Google does the same, old and new hosts, high-end and mid-end mobile phones will almost always receive the same radio processing at exactly the same time. However, there are clearly occasional exceptions to that rule, and with the latest such exceptions, the Pixel 5, 5a 5G, 4a, 4a 5G, 4, 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL will have January 2022. A goodie pack that precedes the 5G-enabled Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which puts you in a unique and somewhat awkward position to get. Not surprisingly, the Pixel 6 Duo addresses everything from the “General Network Fixes and Improvements” feature to everything else included in Google’s first software update in 2022. Fixed another issue that could cause the Wi-Fi network to disconnect under “certain conditions” and a bug that randomly unlocked the screen after missing a call. Perhaps more importantly, the old Pixel device mentioned above ultimately has the problem of “preventing emergency calls in certain situations while some third-party apps are installed.” This is, of course, a complex and vague way to explain the 911 bug caused by Microsoft Teams that caused a lot of turmoil some time ago.

Interestingly, that particular bug fix is ​​mentioned as “included” in all Pixel devices from 3a to 6 Pro, as well as in the archaic Pixel 3 and 3XL, but it was released in 2018. Google’s software support for the two mobile phones is technically discontinued. ..

When the January 2022 update finally reaches the two powerhouses released in late 2021, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are said to fix many other issues, but unfortunately many. Bugs (both known and unknown) are here to stay with us for at least a while.

