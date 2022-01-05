North Texas Tech Platform for Car Lenders Earn Up to $ 115 Million Buyouts »Dallas Innovates





Payix, a Bedford-based payment technology platform sold to car lenders, has a potential $ 115 million worth of transactions with the Atlantas Repay Holdings Corp. Was acquired by. The acquisition was announced yesterday, including $ 95 million paid at closing, with up to $ 20 million available through Payixs 2022 performance-based revenue.

In addition to adding Payixs technology and a position in the automotive and postpaid areas, the transaction is also expected to boost Repays’ revenue, with Payix generating over 40% annual gross profit growth by 2023. Is expected.

Founded in 2016, Payix provides lenders and loan servicers with unique technology to engage with borrowers and provide tools to collect payments, and Repay and its payment platform are the foundation of more than 300,000 borrowers. It has what is called a complementary sales distribution model that provides services to.

In a statement, Repay CEO John Morris is excited about the acquisition of Payix, a highly complementary business that complements Repay. Payix creates a unique positive experience with a robust and flexible technology platform that adds value to both lenders and borrowers. Payix also has a strong pipeline and product roadmap, which is well-positioned for 2022 and beyond. We look forward to welcoming the Payix team to the Repay family.

Repay is listed (Nasdaq: RPAY) and its share price rose about 6% in the acquisition news on Monday afternoon.

