The 2023 BMW iXM60 has a 610 horsepower punch

The new BMW iX is really great, and it won’t be long before this new electric SUV goes on sale in the United States. First get the standard xDrive50 variant, but at CES 2022 on Tuesday, BMW announced the next high-performance version of the iX SUV, the M60.

The M60 uses the same 111.5kWh battery pack and dual electric motor setup as the standard iX. However, the xDrive50 produces 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, while the iXM60 raises those numbers to 610hp and 811lb.-ft. Torque-Anyway, when using Launch Control. Under normal operating conditions, the iXM60 will be 532hp and 749lb.-ft.

When Launch Control is active, BMW estimates the iX M60’s 0-60 mph time to be 3.6 seconds. This is one second faster than the sloppy iXxDrive50. According to BMW, the M60 comes with an adaptive air suspension that can self-level the SUV on each wheel and “correct for uneven loads.” Larger brakes with variable ratio steering and blue calipers are standard equipment, as well as driving assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and parking assist.

The M60 features iX's cool backlit wood trim and glass controls.

BMW

Regarding the range, the official EPA number is still undecided. For now, BMW estimates the range of the iXM60 to be 280 miles with smaller 21-inch wheels. The big 22 certainly hurt the range a bit. For comparison, the iXxDrive 50 is expected to run about 300 miles on a single charge. Also, like the xDrive50, the iX M60 can accept DC fast charging at speeds up to 250 kW. In other words, the battery will reach 10% to 80% capacity in about 35 minutes.

Internally, the M60 isn’t much different from other iX models, so it’s okay for us. The interior of the iX is nice, spacious, nicely designed and full of technology. BMW’s iDrive8 software runs the show on a curved infotainment display, and the M60 comes standard with Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, keyless entry, ventilated seats and everything to heat. seriously. Seats, steering wheels, armrests, door panels and dashboards all have radiant heat.

Due to the additional power and added standard features, the iXM60 is not cheap. BMW has confirmed that the price of the M60 will be $ 106,095, including the $ 995 destination fee. This is about $ 22,000 more expensive than the iXxDrive50. It’s not a big change, but the iXM60 also looks like so many EVs. Look for arriving at a BMW dealer in June.

