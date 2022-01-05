Biden ripped the continuous COVID failure after the presser: “Imagine Trump telling us on Google’s test site.”





Fox host Jesse Waters and his colleagues agree that President Biden continues to fail to fulfill his promise to defeat the pandemic after most of Tuesday’s successful press conference. did.

Biden doubled his claim that the ongoing situation was a “unvaccinated pandemic,” despite the groundbreaking incident that vaccinated individuals were infected with COVID-19. The president told Americans to use an internet search engine to find COVID tests, rather than offering a plan to provide the country with more tests.

“I think this is still frustrating. It’s frustrating for me, but we’re making improvements. We’ll see the waiting lines shortened and reservations released,” Biden said on Tuesday. The ability for face-to-face testing, which should be, is increasing. ” “Google COVID tests near me and finds the nearest site where I can take the test most often for free.”

PSAKI denies White House lost control despite COVID in case

President Donald Trump will hear Dr. Anthony Fauci talk about the coronavirus at the James Brady Press Briefing Room in the White House, Washington, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Mr. Watters said Biden’s predecessor, former President Trump, would not have gotten a pass to declare Google a serious strategy for solving test problems.

“If you need a test, do a Google search. Can you imagine Donald Trump drawing a line around the block telling Google where to do the test?” He said.

Watters further pointed out earlier pandemics such as bird flu and the Spanish flu, saying that the new virus at the time had disappeared after about three to four “waves” of various infections. The COVID-19 virus is in the fourth wave, and oncologists he recently spoke to added that he predicted that the current microbes would be much less problematic in about a month or so.

“If history is a guide, we’ll get rid of this nasty beast soon. I don’t know why Joe Biden has been around for literally 100 years, so I don’t know why he didn’t know it, and he expects. Should have been better managed, “Watters said.

MSNBCS WALLACE has not vaccinated more children with the COVID vaccine. Is it too early to call it a failure?

Hosts Dana Perino and Geraldo Rivera challenged Biden’s claim that the pandemic continued to be caused by “unvaccinated.”

Pernod said he had developed viral symptoms during the Christmas holidays, despite being vaccinated, boosted and opting to be vaccinated against the flu each year.

“”[Biden] Not sitting outside for three hours waiting for the test, but running out of a small amount of testing by testing everyone who doesn’t need it, “she said. He said this was an unvaccinated pandemic. I’m happy because I’m vaccinated and feel protected from serious illness, hospitalization and even death. Two quick tests to get back to work, one positive, and one for Christmas illness, like after getting negative. This is no longer an unvaccinated issue, we all suffer from it. “

Rivera said she was broadcasting from her home studio in Ohio, noting the fact that she was very critical of unvaccinated Americans like Biden.

However, when Rivera returned from her vacation in Florida, she explained that she tested positive for the virus, despite taking all such precautions presented by Pernod and other panels. did.

“I took the test [my wife] Erica is negative and I am positive. It was shocking. It was embarrassing in a sense. I didn’t know how to answer, so I went to Twitter as usual. “

